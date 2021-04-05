LG: why the brand decided to close its line of smartphones

- Advertisement -

Do you have a company cell phone? What will happen to them? Will they stop working? LG announced that it will close its mobile phone business unit. The decision was approved by its board of directors on April 5.

The strategic decision of LG Exiting the incredibly competitive mobile phone industry will allow the company to focus resources on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services.

What will happen to the models that have been released? Will they disappear? Well, the company mentioned that they will continue to be available for sale. “LG will provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a specified period that will vary by region.”he commented in a press release.

In addition, the company will work in collaboration with suppliers and business partners during the closing of the mobile telephony business. Details related to employment will be determined locally.

In the future, LG It will continue to leverage its expertise in mobile devices and develop mobility-related technologies, such as 6G, to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas.

On the other hand, the company mentions that the core technologies developed during the two decades of mobile business operations of LG they will also be retained and applied to existing and future products.

The closing of the mobile phone business is expected to be completed on July 31, although inventory for some existing models may still be available after that.

In Peru, the last high-end model that LG launched on the market was the LG Velvet, a terminal with a fairly elongated body, in addition to having a clean design and triple rear sensor with a curved screen.