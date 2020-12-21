LG Wing 5G: We tested its rotating screens

- Advertisement -

LG has always been known for bringing new designs to the market. It was the first company to introduce a ‘modular’ smartphone back in 2016, and is now experimenting with new form factors. The LG Wing 5G is probably the most amazing smartphone of 2020. It has two overlapping screens, one of which can be rotated 90 degrees so that both screens form a “T”. This smartphone is specially designed for multitasking since you can run two apps at the same time, one on each screen, but it also has a Gimbal video mode that simulates an accessory of this type. I’ve had the opportunity to use the phone and test your rotating screens for a few weeks, and here are my impressions.

Two rotating screens

The main screen of the LG Wing 5G is a 6.8 ″ OLED panel with Full HD + resolution (395 dpi), while the secondary screen is a nearly square-shaped OLED panel with a 3.9 ″ diagonal and 419 dpi. Unlike folding smartphones from Samsung, Huawei or Motorola, the two screens of the LG Wing 5G are not intended to be used as a large extendable screen but as two independent screens. The hinge rotates smoothly and the company claims it has been tested to hold at least 200,000 openings – that’s many years of use. The rotation is a full 90 degrees, as the screen doesn’t hold steady in any intermediate position – although it also doesn’t occur to me why you might want to rotate the screens just 45 degrees.

It is quite easy to open the screen while holding the phone with one hand – as long as it is the right hand, since with the left hand it is very difficult since the screen is rotated precisely to that side. Closing the screen with one hand is not so easy anymore, at least for a “standard” size hand like mine. Once the screen is open, if you want to use it to play horizontally with both hands, you will probably want to turn the phone over, otherwise the vertical part will bother you.

Software adapted to the double screen

The software layer used by the LG Wing 5G has been adapted to take advantage of the dual screen. When you rotate the top screen 90 degrees, it shows a carousel of apps that are adapted for the dual screen: Whale browser, Gallery, Camera, YouTube, Maps and Asphat 9. The 3D carousel interface looks a bit retro but complies with its function properly. The small screen, on the other hand, shows a reduced version of the Android home screen with a reduced set of applications that can be opened and displayed on that screen:

LG apps including Contacts, Clock, QuickMemo +, Music, Recorder, Phone, Messages, Camera, Gallery, Game Launcher, and SmartWorld

Google apps, including Google, GMail, Maps, YouTube, Drive, YT Music, Play Movies, Photos, Play Store, and Chrome

Third-party apps like the pre-installed Whale browser

We also find by default a shortcut to a couple of apps that can be opened together: YouTube and Chrome. By clicking on that icon, YouTube opens on the main screen and Chrome on the secondary screen so that we can navigate while watching a video. You can create shortcuts to open two apps with one touch, one on the big screen and one on the small screen. This is useful if you usually use two apps together.

YouTube on the upper screen and Chrome on the lower screen The pre-installed Whale browser uses the Chrome engine and is adapted for dual screens. For example, when you click on a video, it plays full screen on the main screen while you can continue browsing on the secondary screen.

Uses of the double screen: Two independent apps

Most of the time, the two screens work independently, which can be useful if, for example, you are watching a YouTube or Netflix video on the main screen but want to use an app to take notes or chat on the secondary screen. at once. It can also be useful if, in the car, you open the Google Maps app on the big screen and the music player on the small screen. So you can control music playback without losing sight of the navigation app.

Google Maps on the main screen and Music on the secondary screen Another utility of the double screen is to open two web pages at the same time, although one of them will be displayed on the main screen (in landscape format) and the other on the secondary screen (quite small), so it is not a great experience in any case. A limitation of the independent screens mode is that not all apps are adapted to run on the small square screen. For example, while messaging apps such as Telegram or Facebook Messenger do open, the popular WhatsApp app does not appear suitable for use on the small screen. Luckily, apps can be forced to open on the secondary screen. This has allowed me, for example, to open popular apps such as WhatsApp or Twitter on the secondary screen despite not being officially supported.

Dual Screen Uses: Multiscreen Apps

Some apps are prepared to run on both screens, displaying useful information on both. This is the case, for example, of the popular game Asphalt 9, which allows you to view the race on the main screen and the map on the secondary screen. Another app prepared to take advantage of both screens is YouTube, which can display the playback controls, the brightness control and the volume at the bottom while you enjoy the video on the large horizontal screen. The same goes for other music and video player apps.

The Asphalt 9 game can use both screens LG’s Gallery application also makes use of the secondary screen to allow you to quickly move through the photos in the albums, control the playback of videos or even display the full photo editing interface. Editing photos on the secondary screen is a bit strange, as the image and controls hardly fit on such a small screen. However, it has the advantage that you can instantly compare your edits with the original image, which continues to be displayed on the main screen.

Dual Screen Usage: Separate Keyboard

A fairly common use of the secondary screen is to display a keyboard for typing without taking up space from the content displayed on the main screen. Writing on this small screen requires a certain learning curve, but you end up mastering it and being a pleasant experience.

Using Dual Screen: Gimbal Mode

The Gimbal mode of the LG Wing 5G mimics the use of a Steadicam stabilizer, displaying all the controls on the small screen. In addition, by placing the screens in a “T” shape, the hold is similar to that of a conventional gimbal. Operating the camera in this mode seems to be magic as you can pan the field of view without physically moving the phone. The trick to Gimbal mode is that the phone uses a 12MP rotated ultra-wide (120º) camera to capture video at 1080P (ie 2MP). This allows dividing the image captured by the 12MP sensor into six 2MP rectangles and moving the field of view via software, as if it were a virtual window that moves through those rectangles.

First-person view mode, which allows you to move freely in any direction.

Pan Follow mode, which allows you to fix the view so that the view only moves on the horizontal axis, thus avoiding the image shaking when you walk.

Next mode (a bad translation of Follow mode), which moves the angle horizontally or vertically to track a moving object or person.

The interesting thing about Gimbal mode is that the horizontal or vertical scrolling is done very smoothly, without tremors and at a constant speed, since, as I have said, the phone is immobile and what is moving is a virtual window on a field of vision fixed wider. In this way, the videos appear to be more professional. This mode has some limitations in that pixels are not combined for a cleaner image, so this mode does not give great results at night. On the other hand, although the camera has a 6-axis stabilizer, it is not as stable as a real gimbal, so if you move a lot you will see artifacts produced by the digital stabilization algorithms trying to compensate for the movement.

Conclusions

The LG Wing 5G is a breath of fresh air on the Android smartphone landscape, where we haven’t seen any big news in form factors in a while – save for the still expensive folding smartphones. The idea of ​​two rotating screens is original and the LG execution is impeccable. The LG Wing 5G is somewhat thicker and heavier than a conventional smartphone, but not too much compared to folding smartphones. The challenge LG faces if it wants to continue down this path is to convince developers to adapt their apps in two ways. On the one hand, to take advantage of the second screen to show additional controls (as YouTube or Asphalt 9 already do) and, on the other hand, so that they can be executed on the secondary screen while you use another app on the main screen.

Although being able to run two apps at the same time has its usefulness, the use cases are limited given the small size of the secondary screen and the fact that the main screen is horizontal – most Android apps are intended to be used vertically. Using the browser while controlling music playback, watching a video while chatting with your friends or writing an email using the standalone keyboard are some of the use cases that the LG Wing allows. The greatest potential could be in games that use both screens at the same time, but I have doubts that the developers want to favor particular players – those who have this phone – especially in multiplayer games. In short, the double screen of the LG Wing 5G is interesting if you are going to take advantage of any of the use cases in your day to day. If not, there are better options from LG or other manufacturers.