LG Wing, a radically different mobile with double cross screen and motorized front camera

There is no mobile similar to the LG Wing, with what this implies: LG’s new phone is loaded with charisma and also exclusivity. The double rotating screen is its main weapon to conquer, also an elegant design, triple rear camera or the compatibility of the LG Wing with 5G mobile networks.

When we knew the first leak of the LG Wing, we did not quite believe the phone since the rotation system for the two screens, and the appearance once the mobile is displayed, collide with any preconceived idea. But no: after new leaks we saw it even in press images. And it is finally official: LG has just presented its first ‘Project Explorer’ mobile, the LG Wing.

LG Wing data sheet

LG Wing screen Double:

P-OLED 6.8 “FHD + (1,080 x 2,560 pixels), Ratio 20.5: 9, FullVision display

3.9 inches G-OLED (1.80 x 1,240 pixels), 1.15: 1 ratio Dimensions and weight 69.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm

260 g. Processor Snapdragon 765 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB

SD card up to 2 TB Frontal camera 32 MP, f / 1.9 Rear camera Triple:

64 MP, f / 1.8

13 MP wide angle, f / 1.9

12 MP wide-angle ‘Big Pixel’, f / 2.2 Battery 4,000 10 mAh

Quick Charge 4.0

Wireless charging Operating system Android Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

Dual band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

NFC Others Camera with ‘gimbal’ stabilization

IP54 protection



Fingerprint reader under the screen Price From $ 700

A radically different mobile from the rest

There is no room for doubt: the appearance of the LG Wing is different from that of any other smartphone. At least once deployed, of course, that if it is not deployed there are not too many differences with respect to other models.

The secondary screen of the phone is hidden under the main one. Both offer an organic panel, although the ratio of high school is very close to a square ratio. 6.8 inches for the primary, 3.9 inches for the lower screen and an unfolded aspect that attracts powerfully attention. LG has shown various uses for this design, such as using controls and action in games by separating the two, but you will have to check its operation first hand to see if it is really useful.

Possible uses of the double rotating screen: editor and video player with separate controls

The mobile offers contained power despite targeting the highest range: the LG Wing repeats with the Snapdragon 765 of the LG Velvet offering 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. This set provides enough features to the phone even if something is far from what a more powerful Snapdragon 865 would offer.

The triple rear camera also maintains some peculiarities. Having a 64 megapixel sensor as the main one is not strange, it is to have two wide angle lenses: the first 13 megapixels and the second 12 megapixels. LG ensures that the third wide-angle camera is ‘Big pixel’: with it it aims to obtain better photographic results and super stabilized videos. The stabilization technology included in the cameras contributes to this.

Ahead the LG Wing offers a 32 megapixel front camera that does not cloud the screen with holes or ‘notches’: this camera offers a ‘popup’ mechanism that is deployed from inside the mobile. In addition, the main panel also hides the optical fingerprint reader.

The LG Wing starts with Android 10, hopefully it will not take long to update to Android 11. The manufacturer includes its own custom layer with different settings to take advantage of the curious form factor of the phone.

LG Wing price and availability

The LG Wing is official and will begin its sale during the month of October in its native South Korea. LG confirms that it will later reach other markets, such as Europe. Unfortunately, we still do not know the final price of the mobile.