LG Wing is official: here is the 5G smartphone with rotating screen and Gimbal Motion Camera

During this afternoon’s event event, LG has finally taken off the LG Wing, which is configured as a new line of smartphones. The first device is, as widely announced, a mobile phone with a double rotating screen.

LG Wing includes two displays: the main one is 6.58-inch P-OLED with an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9 and a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels, while the secondary is G-OLED of 3.9 inches at 1.15: 1 and a resolution of 1240×1080 pixels.

THE two screens in fact form a T form factor, with the main one that can rotate horizontally. LG explains that this aspect makes it pretty much perfect for multitasking, but it also opens the door for developers to have their applications span across two panels. For example, YouTube might show the movie on the swivel screen and the controls on the bottom, and the same goes for mapping apps and music streaming.

At the hardware level, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, but the photographic functions are also interesting. LG Wing 5G is in fact the first smartphone in the world with Gimbal Motion Camera. In fact, during filming, the secondary display turns into a real gimbal capable of providing users with all the necessary stability during video capture. The manufacturer also stated that the device includes a number of specific functions that are typical of a real Gimbal: in this way it is possible to control the angle of the camera, reduce vibrations and blur.

The photographic compartment consists of three lenses: the main 64 megapixel high resolution with optical stabilization, the secondary 12 megapixel ultra wide and the 13 megapixel wide angle. On the front body instead we find a 32 megapixel camera for selfies. The two photographic compartments can be used simultaneously during video recording.

There data sheet is completed by 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 and 256GB of internal memorya, expandable up to 2TB. The battery instead is from 4,000 mAh with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0+.

According to what has been learned from PhoneArena, at the moment LG would have confirmed the launch only in South Korea, in the colors Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky. The price should be around 915 Dollars.