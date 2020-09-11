MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

LG Wing is reality: the T-shaped smartphone will arrive by the end of 2020 at an attractive price

By Brian Adam
0
0
T Shaped Lg
T Shaped Lg

Must Read

Android

LG Wing is reality: the T-shaped smartphone will arrive by the end of 2020 at an attractive price

Brian Adam - 0
  LG "Wing" had already appeared in May with the first renders of the possible T-shaped design thanks to a second rotatable display, very similar...
Read more
Android

Macron confirms: Huawei will not be banned in France and will be able to work on 5G in the country

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei in Europe is seeing its business undermined by US pressure: following the abandonment of Chinese 5G infrastructure by the United Kingdom, many other...
Read more
Android

Motorola RAZR 2, technical specifications and design confirmed by these documents?

Brian Adam - 0
The new Motorola RAZR 2 folding smartphone in all likelihood we will see it on September 9, 2020, as stated by the company itself...
Read more
Android

Despite the ban, Huawei earned 35 million dollars a day in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The latest round of restrictions in the US against the Chinese giant Huawei have certainly scared the company but it does not seem willing...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

 

T Shaped Lg
T Shaped Lg

LG “Wing” had already appeared in May with the first renders of the possible T-shaped design thanks to a second rotatable display, very similar to the phone seen in the 2008 Iron Man movie. Despite its strangeness, the Korean house would already ready to launch it on the market by the end of 2020 and the first official videos are already online.

Directly from the YouTube channel of Android Authority there comes a clip in which a LG Wing is used during a car trip: Google Maps appears on the main vertical screen, while a music player is active on the second side display attached to the dock. In another clip instead LG Wing is used to play a racing game: in the main display the user drives the car and observes the interface, while in the secondary display there appears to be an in-game map.

Apparently bulky, LG Wing may actually be one of the best devices for those who often rely on multitasking for carry out multiple activities at the same time. Many have pointed out that this smartphone offers many possibilities both for casual users and for those who, for example, develop apps and video games.

Lg

But along with these videos, interesting data about the price and technical specifications have also leaked online: second ETNews the processor will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series with 5G support (therefore the candidates are the 765, 765G and 768G models), accompanied by a triple camera of which the primary one is 64 MP. The displays instead will be 6.8 inches for the main one, and 4 inches for the secondary. At the moment the tipster in the industry believe that LG Wing can to arrive in the United States around autumn 2020 for the price of 1000 dollars, but South Korean sources spoke of figures around $ 1,607.

We just have to wait for the confirmation of the case to understand if LG Wing can propose itself as one of the many innovative devices of 2020. The competition of folding smartphones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 coming soon to the market, is already ruthless and try to grabbing a chunk of buyers with similar phones is a gamble that needs to be watched.

Related Articles

Android

Macron confirms: Huawei will not be banned in France and will be able to work on 5G in the country

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei in Europe is seeing its business undermined by US pressure: following the abandonment of Chinese 5G infrastructure by the United Kingdom, many other...
Read more
Android

Motorola RAZR 2, technical specifications and design confirmed by these documents?

Brian Adam - 0
The new Motorola RAZR 2 folding smartphone in all likelihood we will see it on September 9, 2020, as stated by the company itself...
Read more
Android

Despite the ban, Huawei earned 35 million dollars a day in 2020

Brian Adam - 0
The latest round of restrictions in the US against the Chinese giant Huawei have certainly scared the company but it does not seem willing...
Read more
Tech News

Gene Thatcher, that’s why it was renamed by researchers

Brian Adam - 0
The ABCC9 gene, discovered by scientists at Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich in Germany in collaboration with their colleagues at the University of Edinburgh,...
Read more
Community

The UK’s oldest polar bear has died at the age of 22

Brian Adam - 0
The end comes for everyone, it is a consequence of existence itself. For this same reason, the UK's oldest polar bear, Victor, died in...
Read more
Android

Windows 10, a selection of beautiful free themes: nature, gaming, movies and more

Brian Adam - 0
In a world where technology has now become a sort of "extension" of the human being, personalizing your desktop can allow users to express...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©