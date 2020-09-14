LG Wing, the smartphone with a rotating screen, is shown in some live photos

The presentation of the LG Wing smartphone is now around the corner, as the announcement event will be held tomorrow 14 September 2020. However, as is increasingly the case in the world of mobile devices, they have already leaked online some alleged photos live view of the device, which allow you to take a closer look at the product.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena and as can be seen on SlashLeaks, it seems that someone has managed to get their hands on a unit of LG Wing in advance. It is not clear if this is a foreign reviewer, but the one who already has the smartphone has published online images depicting the next LG smartphone alongside a Samsung Galaxy Note20. You can see them at the bottom of the news.

The photos seem to confirm the rumors that have emerged a few weeks ago, as well as the video leaked online just a few days ago. In addition, the images also allow for better understanding the size of LG Wing, which seem to be more “generous” than those of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 (161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm). For the rest, the source describes the possibility that the South Korean company’s rotating screen smartphone has a graphical interface more similar to the world of televisions than to that of smartphones.

Of course, for the moment it’s just about indiscretions: we just have to wait a few hours to find out more.