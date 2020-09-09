LG Wing with double cross screen reveals its triple rear camera in a new leak

The most peculiar mobile of 2020 is about to be presented and we already know a large part of its design, both in front and behind: the LG Wing will bet on a triple rear camera apart from a Rotating dual-screen system that is unique to Android. It will see the light on September 14.

The future LG Wing has been causing a sensation since the first images of its peculiar cross shape were leaked, and it is not for less: LG has opted to completely revolutionize the double screen display system with a rotating mechanism that will catch the eye once the phone is on the street. We do not know too many specifications even though we have already seen it on video. And today we have seen a filtered image where the back of the phone can be seen apart from its peculiar display in a cross.

Triple rear camera in a rectangular module

Image by Evan Blass

Rectangular camera modules are in fashion this 2020, there we have them in mobiles such as the Huawei P40, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. And LG would maintain this aspect of the photographic set by offering a triple rear camera that, from what is seen in the images filtered by Evan Blass, it would not bulge as much as the Note 20 Ultra.

We still do not know the details of the aforementioned triple rear camera, but the most logical thing would be that LG has mounted a main sensor with large photos (a 64 megapixel camera would not be unreasonable), a wide angle (the brand has been using the wide angle as a secondary camera long before it became fashionable) and a sensor with a telephoto lens.

The LG Wing will mount a Qualcomm processor with 5G compatibility. Given the category of the phone (it is expected to be ‘premium range’) it is most likely that it is a Snapdragon 865, but it could also share the same SoC as the LG Velvet, the more modest Snapdragon 765. Also, we know the size screen filtering: 6.8 inches for primary and 4 inches for secondary.

The price of the phone has also been leaked: according to ET News, the LG Wing would cost between 779 euros (1.09 million Korean rums) and 1,358 euros (1.9 million Korean pones). According to the media, LG would be discussing the price with operators in the country, so it would not be completely closed yet. We will have to wait until September 14 to find out.

Via | 9to5Google