Lg Wing's Surreal Dual Rotating Display Featured In Leaked Video

LG has decided to bet on a unique design using two screens in one phone, although in a way that we had not seen until now: rotary and with cross deployment. We know that it will be called LG Wing and we have also been able to see it on video. There is no doubt that the mobile future will look like no other.

The first time we saw a leak of the LG Wing we could not believe it since the bet on its shape was too risky. At the time we did not know the name, that was fixed by LG later after officially confirming it, as well as its double rotating screen. Now a new leak shows us how the rotation mechanism works and how the LG Wing looks unfolded, also after folding. And … Well, you better judge for yourself.

The LG Wing is unlike anything we’ve ever seen

Official image of the LG Wing. The same works for TikTok as it is to scare vampires

The brand has decided to take a risk in the design of smartphones, as it recently declared: the LG Wing is part of the ‘Explorer Project’, a project devised by the brand to revolutionize the use of mobile devices with new designs and shapes. Given the looks of the LG Wing there is no doubt that the project is serious.

The mobile has two screens, one under the other. When unfolding the phone, it does not open in the form of a book, as before, but you have to rotate the first screen in the opposite direction from the second until the mechanism rotates putting the mobile in a kind of cross. From what we have seen, this form seems useful to write on the bottom of the phone while viewing the full text on the horizontal screen, it would also be useful to play with the controls down and the game itself up. Beyond here the possible uses escape us.

We do not officially know the LG Wing live, but a video has been leaked to leave no doubt. In it you can not only see the appearance of the phone with its cross-shaped display, but also what (in appearance) it costs to return your mobile form to use. The design borders on the surreal.

Not much left to get to know the LG Wing and get your hands on it: the brand will present it on September 14. And it will be time to assess whether this new commitment to the dual-screen design is really practical or not.

Via | GSMArena