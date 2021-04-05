LG withdraws from the mobile device market

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After not finding a buyer for its mobile phone division and lose approximately $ 4.5 billion in the past five years, LG Electronic Inc. withdraws from the mobile device market. Thus becoming the first major smartphone brand to abandon this sector in which it operates for approximately 20 years.

In an official statement, the company highlighted that “the decision was approved by its board of directors today.” And that also “expects the liquidation of the mobile phone business to be completed on July 31” of the current year.

LG will focus on other sectors

In the same statement, LG has indicated that leaving the mobile phone market will allow it to focus on other areas of interest such as automotive, robotics and artificial intelligence. Even focus on devices based on IoT (Internet of things), in addition to offering “business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services.”

Thus, the company detaches itself from a fairly competitive market where its brand stood out for years. In fact, it is currently the third largest in the United States. We are talking about approximately 10% of the sector that will be free and that companies such as Samsung and Apple will surely compete. Now, LG plans to allocate its resources to booming growth sectors that will possibly allow it to multiply its capital.

But will LG continue to support existing mobile device inventory?

Yes, the company has communicated that it will continue to provide “service support and software updates” to the inventory of existing mobile devices. However, the time will depend on the region where you are.

To fulfill that purpose, “it will work in collaboration with suppliers and business partners during the closing of the mobile phone business. Details related to employment will be determined locally, ”LG said.

The South Korean firm says goodbye to a very competitive market. However, it will take advantage of its experience in the sector to focus on other areas, including sixth generation (6G) technologies. So we will continue to see LG branded devices for a long time to come.

Read also:

What is it and what to expect from LG’s new QNED technology?

.