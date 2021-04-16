LG’s roll-up screen is on sale now for $ 89,000

- Advertisement -

The flexible and roll-up screens are no longer just demonstrations in closed cabinets, they are products available in the market, although seeing a roll-up screen on a TV is something that escapes the vast majority of pockets.

The brand’s famous roll-up TV is now available for purchase in the United States, and is priced at $ 89,000.

LG has included a “ask if you want to buy it” button on the product page, a screen that officially went on sale last year in South Korea for 100 million won, or about $ 89,000. Although LG has not officially announced its US pricing or delivery dates, they indicated that the information should be available later in the second quarter. At the moment the data is known thanks to the research carried out by HD Guru.

LG’s Signature OLED R left everyone with their mouths open at CES 2021 to see how a great television is born in minutes from a minimalist structure with the appearance of a coffee table. The concept is even older, we saw it in 2019.

It is surely not the best time to buy it. It is very possible that these types of devices will be common within a few years, and seeing how the price is reduced by half in a year, and divided by ten in five years, is something that would not be very funny to the one who has paid. $ 89,000 for being the first.