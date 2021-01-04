LG’s rollable smartphone will outperform foldable ones in several respects

- Advertisement -

According to the Korean newspaper ETNews, LG Electronics will launch three new smartphones during the first half of 2021: LG Rollable, Rainbow, and LG Q83. With the LG Rollable (working name), LG’s strategy is to take the lead in the form factors of the next generation of smartphones by becoming the first manufacturer to apply the rollable display in a commercial device. This rollable smartphone will be the second product of the company’s Project Explorer, after the company launched a few months ago the LG Wing with rotating screens (which we were able to test). The LG Rollable can be stretched from 6.8 “to 7.4”, and operator testing will take place later this month or early next month. Thinness and light weight are the main advantages of LG Rollable over folding smartphones. In addition, it does not leave any crease in the screen that tarnishes the user’s immersive experience.

The LG Wing was the first smartphone in the experimental Project Explorer series. A source from a telecommunications operator stated that both the feeling of holding the LG Rollable and the ease of use of the product when the screen is stretched are superior to those of the folding smartphones. Also, consider that it is an advantage that the product does not cause any wrinkle or deformation on the screen. The LG Rollable is an important product that will determine the fate of LG Electronics’ smartphone business in the future. Although a Chinese brand already introduced a roll-up smartphone prototype before LG, LG is considered to be in the lead in terms of technical know-how in the production process and level of completion as it has been working on this technology for a long time.

Two other smartphones on the way: LG Rainbow and LG Q83

In March 2021, the company plans to launch its new flagship LG Rainbow in South Korea, which will reportedly have a ‘chocolate bar’ design. It is the successor to the LG Velvet, and it succeeds the V series, like the LG V50 ThinQ, and will continue the legacy of the company’s premium smartphones. The LG Rainbow offers high-end specs thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and is based on the LG Velvet design. It is also expected to create a new competition in the field of pointing devices, as it comes with Wacom’s AES (Active Electrostatic) stylus. Finally, it will also introduce the LG Q83 in the first half of the year, this being an economical smartphone. The LG Q83 will be available with good hardware specs compared to its price and a unique rear camera design. It will target both the domestic and foreign markets, although outside of Korea it will be marketed under the K series.