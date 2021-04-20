LG’s Smart 4K OLED TV that rolls up, already on sale in Spain

LG continues to bet heavily on the Smart TV segment. The company is OLED leader , and now they have announced the worldwide expansion of their television SIGNATURE OLED R . This new model has a very curious peculiarity: it rolls up and hides when we are not using it. And you can already buy it in Spain at an exorbitant price.

This television was shown for the first time more than two years ago at CES 2019. That prototype finally became a commercial product, launched half a year ago in South Korea at a price that was equivalent to about 74,500 euros. Now, the company has launched it in more than a dozen European countries, including Spain.

65-inch, 4K and soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Its size is 65 inches, offering resolution 4K. It has a native 10-bit panel, compatibility with Dolby Vision (and Dolby Vision IQ), HDR10 and HLG. The refresh rate is 120 Hz, with a 1 ms response time. The operating system that it integrates is webOS 5.0, and has four HDMI 2.1 ports. It is also ready for gaming with low latency modes, in addition to incorporating voice assistants to control it with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The television has a base with a sound bar, in which the television rolls up when we are not using it. This is only possible with OLED televisions, since LCDs and their derivatives (such as QLED) are rigid and cannot be folded. The soundbar has 4.2 Dolby Atmos sound, compatible with standards such as WiSA for wireless speakers. The total sound power is 100 W, with four speakers of 15 W each and two subwoofers of 20 W each.

The TV has two opening modes: a full one (Full view), and another that leaves a small percentage higher in view as standby mode called Line View, in which information such as the time or the song that we are playing at that moment is shown. The saved TV is in mode Zero View, where it is fully rolled up and we only see the base. By including the base, folding mechanism and sound bar, its weight reaches almost 63 kg. It is possible to place it on the wall, as it has a VESA 400 x 200 support, although you have to make sure that it is a resistant wall to support so much weight.

The price, as it usually happens with this type of disruptive models, is very high, costing 99,999 euros. The price does not appear on the official website, being necessary to ask the company for it. In addition, the models are manufactured on request, with a waiting time that currently stands at around four months, since they are manufactured one by one.

This price places it as one of the most expensive Smart TVs in history, although in exchange for offering a unique design and assuming the arrival of the foldable OLED to the television market. Looking ahead, we may see more models apply this technology and a price that will tend to decrease until they can be more affordable.