Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency, to be launched in 2021

Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency, will be launched in January 2021 after the social network – one of the 27 institutions that are part of “The Libra Association”, presented it on June 18, 2019. Now, a year and a half later It is known that its launch will be imminent, but that it will have little to do with the project that was presented then.

Libra, the cryptocurrency backed by Facebook, will be launched in January next year and its value will depend on the value of the US dollar

Facebook wanted launch a cryptocurrency that was similar to Bitcoin, but after some companies such as Visa and Mastercard withdrew from the project, and in the face of concerns expressed by some banks and financial institutions, as well as the European Union, in April of last year The Libra Association introduced changes that made Libra more of a PayPal type payment system.

However, this project has not yet been launched, which awaits the approval of FINMA (the Financial Market Supervisory Authority based in Switzerland) and now it seems that it will not be a payment system that is launched in January 2021, but rather a stablecoin, according to people close to the project, informs the Financial Times newspaper.

A stablecoin is a much less volatile virtual currency than cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, since its value is fixed. In this case, it will be backed by the US dollar, and a “Pound” (if it is finally called that) will have the same value as a dollar. That is, its value will depend on what the dollar is worth.

In addition, although Facebook had initially proposed that its virtual currency have a global reach, initially the launch would be carried out – according to the aforementioned sources – only in the United States and in some Latin American countries.

Facebook wants to use “Libra” to offer a cross-platform payment system. Having a stablecoin, it’s easier to get approved than before the volatility of a cryptocurrency. The project would also include the digital wallet Novi (previously called Calibra), from which stablecoins could be acquired and operated, for example, on WhatsApp and Messenger, in a way that allows sending, receiving and managing the new one. cryptocurrency.

“Libra” would be the first stablecoin launched by The Libra Association. In the future, if the first experience is positive, they would launch other currencies that, instead of being linked to the dollar, would be linked to the Euro, or to the British pound … depending on the markets in which Facebook wants to launch its payment services in its platforms.

Of course, for that, it would first have to obtain the approval of the local financial entities, which is what, until now, has resisted it and that is why “Libra” has not been officially launched. We will see if approval is finally achieved and, as confirmed by the cited sources, that first stablecoin arrives in January.

.