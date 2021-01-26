Lidl to provide 1,200 new jobs

Latest news

By Brian Adam
German supermarket company Lidl is set to create 1,200 new jobs in Ireland over the next year.

The new jobs will be created in different departments – from shops, offices and distribution centers.

Lidl is set to open six new stores in the Republic and North, with seven more to rebuild.

A € 75 million investment will also be made in their regional distribution center in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Lidl has 168 stores and three distribution centers in Ireland and employs 5,000 people.

Supermarkets have generally been successful since the start of the pandemic with more home-eating, and Lidl sales in Ireland have grown by 27% in a year. No other supermarket has grown so much.

Lidl currently holds an 11.8% share of the Irish grocery market.

It was also announced today that technology development company Personio is set to create 140 new jobs in Dublin this year. They already employ 40 people in the city.

The company’s international base will now be based in Dublin.

The Industrial Development Authority is assisting with the investment.

