Life could be 'back on its feet again by the middle of next year' and another effective vaccine developed

By Brian Adam
By Brian Adam

Life could be 'back on its feet again by the middle of next year' and another effective vaccine developed
If the Oxford vaccine is licensed, four million doses of it will be available to this country, under a deal made in advance with the European Union

Life could be 'back on its feet again by the middle of next year' and another effective vaccine developed

The new vaccine from Oxford has an efficacy of up to 90% and if successful, life could be back on its feet by the middle of next year.

This vaccine was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and has better efficacy results than predicted.

And being interviewed on News at One on RTÉ radio today, Professor Adrian Hill, a Dublin – born vaccine expert who heads the Jenner Institute in Oxford, where this latest Covid-19 vaccine was developed, said “we could be back on normal life by May or June ”.

Professor Hill warned us about over-optimism because he said the vaccine would not be available until the new year, other than a small number of doses that would be available in December. He said it was therefore imperative that people adhere to the public health advice.

Professor Tess Lambe, who was also born in this country and co – designed the AstraZeneca vaccine and Oxford University, said she has never worked so hard in her life.

“Everyone worked hard on this research, seven days a week, without a break or incessance. We have been fortunate and our work is paying off, ”said Professor Tess Lambe on the program Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ radio.

This new vaccine has been working for ten months, usually ten years.

If the Oxford vaccine is licensed, four million doses of it will be available to this country, under a deal made in advance with the European Union.

We also have a say on three million doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and up to 1.6 million doses of Moderna vaccine.

The effectiveness of the Oxford vaccine was between 62% and 90% depending on the dose given to the person in the trial.

When given a half dose and a full dose a month later, it had a 90% efficacy.

When given two full doses a month apart, it had an efficacy of 62%. The Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine had an average efficacy of 70%.

The technology used differs from Pfizer / BionNTech and Moderna vaccines, claiming 95% efficacy.

Scientists are saying that the results of Oxford are not the same as the other trials because tests were done on people who were very ill as well as people who were not too bad in Oxford, which was not done in the other pair.

Oxford / AstraZeneca trials show that this vaccine works just as well for the elderly as it does for the elderly.

There are also small signs of hope that this vaccine may help prevent the spread of the disease.

Oxford injections are much cheaper than the other pair and the vaccine is easier to store and ship around the globe.

“Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to the day when we will be able to use vaccines to end the devastation caused by the Covid-19 worldwide,” said Professor Sarah Gilbert of Oxford University, the woman who then led the research.

