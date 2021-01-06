“Life expectancy”: José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” was vaccinated against COVID and celebrated three years of his lung transplant

- Advertisement -

The singer José Luis Rodríguez “The Puma”Announced that he has undergone the process of vaccination against COVID-19 three years after having had a strong surgery in which they performed a double lung transplant.

And it is that the Puma has not gone through moments of good health because its respiratory problems have been a constant for some years due to tobacco consumption and the wear and tear on his profession. The Venezuelan singer had to undergo a emergency surgery because their lungs had a emphysema, which would have made them literally have to be changed.

It was through an Instagram post where he thanked God, the doctors, the donor and his family for having served three years without major complications in a humble way for helping him have a second chance to live. So he said:

December 17, 2017 was my lung transplant. I continue to thank God, the donor and the donor’s family; to the doctors, nurses, clinical staff and of course to my family, without them I would not be writing these lines

He also shared that his learnings during this difficult period for humanity in general is that you have to take it easy and not rush “along the way.” Well, in the end, what matters is that if one falls, one has to decide to get up, because that is the most important thing of all:

I learned that not because you go faster you get there first. Life is an endurance race where the important thing is not to walk quickly without enjoying the here and now, just as it is not important to fall but to get up.

As if this were not enough, after his intervention, positive cases of COVID-19 began to appear, so the Venezuelan immediately became a patient who could have a high risk of the disease. However, as soon as the vaccine became available, The singer was one of the first to receive the vaccine, as confirmed by another post on Instagram where he appears applying it.

The comment with which he thanked the doctors, health personnel, science and God for having allowed him to have the possibilities of continue living and said that he will have to attend again to be vaccinated after four weeks, to apply the booster of his dose:

I thank you for your attention, the doctor also for accompanying me in this transit and we are going for the second dose in four weeks. Let’s hope in God that this is eradicated from the Earth (…), after the second dose I tell you how the roll is going

The singer said that the second day has passed since he was injected and that his health is very good. He also emphasized that the general population attend for their vaccine in order to eradicate the very negative figures that the disease has given:

Today is the second day after the first dose, and thank God everything has been excellent. I urge all people who have the opportunity to be vaccinated, do not hesitate to do so, only then will we get out of this pandemic

