Life may have been found on Venus: at 5pm the announcement, here’s where to watch it

According to several sources, the presence of phosphine may have been discovered in the atmosphere of Venus, a chemical that suggests the presence of life as we know it. The presence of phosphine is seen by many astrobiologists as a “biosignature” that is an indicator of the possible presence of life.

The detection in question was performed by the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) located in Chile and from James Clerk Maxwell telescope located in Hawaii. The research team includes members of the University of Manchester, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cardiff. An article will appear in the September 14 issue of Nature Astronomy.

The researchers concluded that abiotic mechanisms (i.e. those that do not involve life) that could produce phosphine they cannot explain the large amount detected. Phosphine, in fact, was detected in the region within the atmosphere of Venus which is considered by some to be potentially habitable.

The fateful announcement by the Royal Astronomical Society, which will take place in the afternoon, however, he was the victim of a news leak. In fact, yesterday night, a video from MIT appeared on the reddit pages: according to users who were able to view it, the content explained the work of scientists and the fundamental role of “Phosphine” in the discovery.

Not only out of copyright infringement, but also out of respect, the discussion was closed and the video made “private”. Will it be part of the announcement we see today at 5pm? We assume so, in regards to confirm the rumors, more and more newspapers and reference sites have been added. Pending official confirmations, as the competent bodies have not yet issued any statements, we refer you to wait for the conference (which you can watch by clicking on this link) at 17:00 this afternoon.

In any case, should the matter prove to be unfounded, we will let you know all the details.

Update at 5:30 pm: the news turned out to be well founded and signs of life were actually discovered on Venus. Here all the details of the discovery!