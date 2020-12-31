Liga MX: the reason why Santos Laguna sued the Walt Disney Company

- Advertisement -

The Guard1anes 2021 tournament of the League MX and Santos Laguna you already have concerns. It turns out that the club filed a lawsuit to the media giant Walt disney company, in the city of The Angels, California (United States), for an alleged breach of contract.

In accordance with The financial, The Warriors maintain that Disney left them few options to to be able to televise their games in Mexico after the entertainment company decided sell Mexican assets of Fox Sports LA Holdings, a subsidiary of Fox and owners of the broadcasting rights.

And it is that this sale is necessary to prevent the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) block to Disney the purchase of 21st Century Fox, as a regulatory measure against monopolistic practices.

“We consider the claims to be unfounded and will defend ourselves vigorously against them,” a Disney spokesperson replied.

For his part, Santos stated that with this sale he faces the possibility of losing his contract completely or of being acquired by a company that would not give you access to a similar audience in a “clearance sale.”

According to the club, only ESPN It would be the only sports television network in Mexico that resembles Fox Sports LA in importance. The problem is that this string is also owned by Disney and it agreed with the IFT not to buy Mexican assets downloaded by the entertainment company.

“There are no other major international sports networks in Mexico beyond ESPN and FSLA, therefore there would be no equivalent third parties that could take over the FSLA agreements” Santos said in his complaint.

This has had consequences, one of which is that Disney-Fox has not paid the Mexican club for a year to broadcast its games.

Last December 4 in an interview for DNA 40, Juan Morillo, legal representative of Santos and the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan based in Los Angeles, California, explained the reasons for this complaint.

They made us a promise to broadcast our games, which is very important between them, but now due to the transaction that Disney and Fox are making, they are sacrificing us. We want them to fulfill what they promised us: Pay for our broadcasts, broadcast our matches, pay for our promotions, pay us for having entered the playoffs

The lawyer adds that Disney and Fox are using the extensions given by the IFT to complete a violation of a contract duly signed”.

According to information from the Santista team, the Walt Disney Company is pressing for the IFT to give another extension (there have already been three) for the sale of Fox Sports México, based on the COVID-19 pandemic, since for this reason potential clients have decided not to commit 100 percent with the movements.

On more sporting but no less problematic issues, the Uruguayan winger Brian Lozano suffered from the injury that left him out of the entire Opening 2020, so now his return to the courts is at risk at least at the start of the Guard1anes 2021 tournaments.

According to information from Clear Brand, “El Huevo” suffered from discomfort in his right leg, the same one on which he had to be operated on for a tibia and fibula fracture, so it was separated from the rest of the campus to be observed.

Now, the medical staff of Los Guerreros is analyzing whether Lozano must be operated again of that leg, so it could cause loss again for about two more months.

So far Santos Laguna has not issued any statement on the Uruguayan forward’s state of health.

