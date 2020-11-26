Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Light Speaker, a curious lamp with a bluetooth speaker that you will take on an excursion

By Brian Adam
Light Speaker, a curious lamp with a bluetooth speaker that you will take on an excursion
Light Speaker, A Curious Lamp With A Bluetooth Speaker That

Light Speaker, a curious lamp with a bluetooth speaker that you will take on an excursion

Thanks to the proliferation of wireless technologies, it is possible carry in your pocket small devices capable of the most amazing miracles. And one of those areas in which we have gained in comfort and, above all, possibilities to enjoy our favorite music anywhere with extraordinary reproduction quality, is that of wireless speakers via bluetooth.

Light Speaker on the beach.

However, When we think of one of these gadgets, a more or less large module comes to mind, with its grill in front of the speakers and traditional controls for play, stop, volume and on / off. That is why this Light Speaker (yes, they have broken their heads thinking the name) surprises us so much, because its function of allowing us to listen to music is camouflaged under that metallic lamp aspect of more than a century ago.

With adjustable power and color temperature

This Light Speaker is just that: a lamp and a wireless speaker that works with bluetooth 5.0 and that it will be compatible with any smartphone, tablet or computer that we use. In this way it is possible to take it with us everywhere and, not only delight ourselves with a good sound, but also offer ourselves light if we are in a completely dark place. You know, the beach, the field, the mountain or any other place where we want to enjoy alone, or in company, in a quiet and intimate way.

Light Speaker with wireless speaker.

This Lifht Speaker has a 2.5 ” driver on the top and a frequency of 60Hz – 18Hz, plus a subwoofer on the bottom that helps to give fullness to the music we listen to. It also has cable input through a 3.5mm minijack. that we can use from the first minute thanks to the AUX cable that comes in the box. If you are concerned that it will get wet and spoil, this Light Speaker is IPX2 certified, which guarantees resistance to splashes. Nothing else.

The light, as we mentioned before, can be configured to change its color temperature from 900 to 3,500K, according to the environment we want to achieve. Also, since it is portable, install a 3,500 mAh battery. of Li-ion that will last us, according to the manufacturer, about 10 hours continuously. It weighs just 600 grams and has on / off controls, bluetooth pairing and a four-LED indicator of the battery charge level. If you want to get it, you have it available on Kickstarter at a price of one 194 euros at the exchange rate ($ 230), and with a delivery date for April 2021.

