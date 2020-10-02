Like crows, humans are ‘conscious’, research says

Berlin: German scientists have discovered that crows are not only clever, but they also have a sense of existence, just like humans, that is, “conscious”.

This discovery is important because until now it was thought that birds’ brains were not developed enough to realize their existence.

It is a common belief today that being aware of one’s own existence and having a sense of “I know I know” is unique to advanced animals such as humans or non-humans. But recent research on crows has disproved that notion.

One of the research journal “Science” Recent Issues In the study, published in, experts from the University of Tبنbingen, Germany, taught two caged crows some work and then found “conscious thinking” in them.

In the first stage, a screen placed in front of the crows was illuminated intermittently and they were trained on how to shake their heads and say “yes” when the screen is lit, while the nerves in the crows’ brains were noted. Keep doing

After completing the training, they were tested more than 20,000 times at different times. In most cases the screen was either brightened or kept completely dark, while in some cases the screen was either brightened too quickly and immediately darkened or the screen was dimmed too dimly.

The neural activity in the crows’ brains, meanwhile, showed that as soon as the crows saw the bright light on the screen, the activity in their cerebral nerves intensified, and as soon as they reacted to the light, ” “Yes,” he pointed out, and immediately after that, these activities also ended.

In addition, when the crows were convinced that they had actually seen the light on the screen, the activity generated in their brains was not only high but also uniform.

However, when light appeared on the screen for a very short time or very dimly, the mode of mental activity varied considerably, as if they were wondering if they had seen the light or not.

This means that not only did the crows know exactly what they saw, but even when the scene was unclear, a conscious thought arose in them as to what they had seen.

Although these experiments prove that crows have “conscious thinking”, they also raise the need to reconsider our views on consciousness so far.

The reason is that humans and other mammals have special nerve layers in their brains that are thought to be the cause of conscious thinking. In contrast, birds (including crows) have very different brains that do not have these layers. Therefore, it was thought that birds did not have the intelligence to produce conscious thinking.

However, some research on pigeons and owls in recent years suggests that we should reconsider. In their latest study, experts from the University of Tبنbingen have shown that birds are just as “conscious” as humans. And that conscious thinking is not related to a more developed and complex mind.