Lily Collins’ stay on Sofia Richie’s yacht, Paul McCartney’s vacation in Saint Barth: celebrities in a click

By Brian Adam
Holidays with family and friends. Lily Collins and her boyfriend, Charlie McDowell, enjoyed a stay on Sofia Richie's yacht in Saint Barth. The artists took advantage of the high temperatures to cool off in the Caribbean Sea and also practiced water sports
Eiza González did some shopping in Los Angeles accompanied by her boyfriend, Dusty Lachowicz. They spent Christmas together at his house and then went out to run errands. The Mexican actress and singer wore high-waisted pants, a top and a sweater. She completed her outfit with a Dior Saddle wallet and wore her mask
Rihanna was seen walking hand in hand with her new boyfriend in Bridgetown, Barbados, on a cruise. They celebrated Christmas in the singer's native country and then took a few days off to explore and enjoy as a couple New look. Kaia Gerber wore extensions in her hair during a walk with her boyfriend Jacob Elordi. The actor and the model confirmed their romance in November passed after two months keeping their relationship hidden from the media
Hailey, Justin Bieber's wife, forgot to wear her sunglasses and had to help herself with her hand to walk in the parking lot of a store in Los Angeles, California. The model and influencer wore gray shorts, with leggings underneath that showed on her belly, a top and an open black jacket Will there be a wedding? Khloe Kardashian wore a ring on her left ring finger, sparking engagement rumors with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The local press found her while walking with her daughter True in a park in Boston, Massachusetts Lana Del Rey stopped to buy food at Hugo's Tacos in Los Angeles before arriving at the ProHealth Clinic for a visit with her doctor after injuring her arm, where she is wearing a sling. According to the singer through her Instagram account, she fractured while skating on an ice rink In family. Jean-Claude Van Damme went shopping through the streets of Gustavia, the capital of San Bartolomé, where he celebrated Christmas with his loved ones. The 60-year-old actor took advantage of the high temperatures to enjoy a walk around the Caribbean island Romantic vacation. Paul McCartney traveled with his wife, Nancy Shevell, to Saint Barth - a destination chosen by the famous - to enjoy a few days of sun and sand in the Caribbean. The legendary musician took advantage of the high temperatures to cool off in the sea (Photos: The Grosby Group)

