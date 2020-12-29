Entertainment Lily Collins’ stay on Sofia Richie’s yacht, Paul McCartney’s vacation in Saint Barth: celebrities in a click By Brian Adam 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Tkvrwpzq65bqtopzyheov6t54u.jpg Must Read Samsung has devised how to hide the front camera behind the screen: make the screen move Samsung Galaxy S21 is forthcoming: technical data, price and presentation Seven Predictions for Instagram Reels in 2021 Microsoft already tests the patch to fix the bug that causes the loss of passwords in Windows 10 Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - KEEP READING | - Advertisement - Follow us on Google News Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Entertainment Pedrito Sola and Aislinn Derbez’s critique of “Wonder Woman 1984”: “So much waiting for nothing” Brian Adam - 0 The wait was endless, but after numerous postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984, The second installment of the film starring... Read more Entertainment These were the last words of Armando Manzanero to his family Brian Adam - 0 The death of the singer Armando Manzanero took place after a few weeks in hospital. His family stayed by his side at... Read more Entertainment “We are not show business, we are people”: Eiza González launched himself against “Ventaneando” for damaging his self-esteem in his teenage years Brian Adam - 0 Some years have passed since Eiza González moved to the United States with the intention of projecting a career in international cinema and... Read more Michael Jackson’s imposing Neverland mansion sold for $ 22 million Telegram launches voice chats WhatsApp is testing these two new functions in the web version WhatsApp: new attacks through SMS to steal users’ accounts Netflix secret codes in 2020-2021 (updated list) How to create animated stickers for WhatsApp? Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe