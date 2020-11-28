Limerick and Kilkenny look good

Limerick are not conclusive, but they have the strongest player panel in the country and Brian Cody’s team is as unscrupulous as ever

Weren’t we lucky enough to have a surplus of games during the gloomy gray month of November and we were under intense lock for the second time this year?

The GAA, the county boards, the officials, the managers and the players who have made so many sacrifices to provide us with the wonderful entertainment and many almost insurmountable challenges are to be commended.

This weekend two more counties will bid farewell to the bizarre 2020 championship. Of course, two more counties will be marching on to the December 2020 final in Croke Park (almost empty).

And the choice of experts from the beginning of the year is still among the four teams competing. ‘Yes Limerick is always there and overall they have been great since the beginning of the year. But a slight weakness or two was revealed against Waterford in the Munster final, something we have not seen since the 2019 semi-final when Kilkenny topped Limerick players from throwing into the ball.

Today’s quest is Galway and led by Shane O’Neill from Limerick.

This is the third week in a row for Galway to play and that is tough for amateur players.

But that’s the way it is this year and I don’t think they’re complaining. Up and down they have been so far. They excelled in the first game against Wexford but there have been periods in both games since then that their attention has not been focused on the goal as it should have been, a lack of demonstrated height. But has that been the case with the Galway hurling teams for years, one showdown followed by a decent show or a bad show? Rest assured that they will need a high show tomorrow if they are to get the best out of their opponents.

Limerick are not conclusive, but they have the strongest player panel in the country. If Galway are not at least equal in the middle third of the field, I don’t think they will win.

Limerick are extremely organized and there is a great spirit among the players.

I think that when the last whistle is blown, they will be in the lead.

But what other county will be going to Croke Park in a fortnight? We will know that later in the evening when the next semi – final between Waterford and Kilkenny is over.

What can be said about Kilkenny and Brian Cody, who as a manager must be surpassed?

He / they did it again in the Leinster final. There were a lot of questions about them after they conceded in the last quarter against Dublin. But it was they who won the cup the big day in the province again. Before the hurling year began, I thought Galway and Wexford could go beyond Kilkenny this year. But Wexford did not release the trap at all and Galway finally failed against the Cats two weeks ago. At this point it will be hard to beat the Cats.

Waterford ‘s display against Clare will certainly give them confidence and they have a lot of confidence in the wake of that comprehensive victory. It was their second best showing in a row and Austin Gleeson, Hurler of the Year 2016, continues to look good. But he was better against Clare than he was against Limerick. Liam Cahill has already made an achievement with Waterford this year. They look very manly from their first league game against Cork at the end of January.

They are certainly the county that has made the most progress. In terms of spirit, desire to work and desire for victory, they will be on edge with the Cats.

But Kilkenny has a great history and tradition. That is worth something. Cody and Cody ‘s teams are cold – hearted and ruthless. They have TJ Reid and Riche Hogan is recovering, not to mention the acting actors.

Nonetheless, I think Waterford have a relatively good chance but they need to have the run of the race in almost every aspect of the game and be prepared for the event.