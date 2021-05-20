limit cpu usage, bandwidth and block apps in windows 10

There are many occasions when we are working with our computer at maximum performance, with various programs in use and performing downloads of great weight simultaneously. So, we notice how our pc or some of the open applications can get to crash or slow down . To avoid this, it is very useful limit both CPU usage and bandwidth . In this way, we will get our team to focus its efforts on those tasks that we consider essential. We will learn how to do this in Windows 10 .

In the case of CPUWe know that this unit is made up of several cores depending on how it was manufactured. When we run an application, it is sustained on all cores. And as we use more programs, processor resources must be shared and some applications require more than others. The same goes for our bandwidth or internet speed. Certain actions need more dedication than others. Browsing on Facebook is not the same as downloading large files.

Therefore, the options offered by the Windows 10 operating system to optimize Y manage the efforts of our pc are really useful. Likewise, it is possible to directly block the use of certain applications, so that our team will be able to respond even better.

Assign fewer CPU cores to an application

As we say, if we need certain open programs to perform better than others, it is possible that these secondary applications require fewer resources. To do this, you just have to assign fewer cores to them. Some tasks can be done in the background and thus we do not expose ourselves to the computer slowing down or crashing. The utility of limit CPU usage that Windows 10 offers is a bit hidden, but we will explain how it works.

First we will open the Task Manager. To do this, we click with the right button of our mouse on the Windows start icon located at the bottom left of the screen. Here, we choose the desired option. Another way to access it is by typing the name of the application in the Windows search bar. Likewise, we can access with the key combination Ctrl + Alt + Del. Once here, we select the Task Manager.

When we are inside, we go to the application that we want to limit the use of the CPU to. We can click on it directly with the right button and choose the option Go to details. Likewise, we lighten the process if we click on the tab Details. Again, with the right mouse button we click on the process of the program that we want to limit and select Set affinity.

A window with several boxes will then be shown to us. Each of them represents one of the cores of our CPU. By default all options will be checked. Now we just have to select or deselect on which processors we want to limit the use. The upper option allows us to choose or uncheck all the cores simultaneously.

Limit the bandwidth of an application

Once we have learned to limit the CPU usage for a given application, we will do the same with the bandwidth. This option is very useful, for example, if we are downloading large files and at the same time we need to manage through the Internet efficiently. Likewise, if an application that consumes too much bandwidth is in use, we can limit its use and focus efforts on other tasks.

Likewise, it is advisable to limit the bandwidth when we are browsing for example from a 3G modem or we share the connection of our mobile phone. With this, we will avoid melting the data quickly.

Windows 10 offers the ability to perform this action natively. Although it is a bit basic, we will learn how to do it. For ADSL or fiber users, it is not exactly what is expected, although it can get us out of trouble if we find ourselves at the limit with our mobile data.

First of all, we need to access the system configuration. We can do this by clicking on the Windows start button and then on the gear icon. Now we go a Network and Internet. Inside the section Condition, we click on Change connection properties.

We opted for the option Metered use connection. After explaining what this action was made of, we activate the tab Set as metered connection.

With the TMeter Freeware Edition application

The software TMeter Freeware Edition It has been developed precisely for this purpose, limiting the bandwidth for a specific application in Windows 10. It can be downloaded and installed for free. This program allows us to limit the consumption of up to four applications at the same time, something that is nothing more to be free software.

Once we launch the application, we go to the sidebar of the window. Here, we select the option Network Interfaces and we choose our network. If we are using a WIFI network, then we must opt ​​for this option.

Next, we will click on the type of network on which we want to act. With our options chosen, click on Apply And now is the time to start limiting the bandwidth of the applications we want.

Back in the main window, we go to the sidebar and click on Process Definitions. Then we click on Add. Here a window will pop up. In it, we will have to choose the application on which we want to limit bandwidth consumption. We must seek the path of your executable. If we want, we assign it a name to identify it more easily and we give okay.

This done, we go now to Filterset, in the sidebar. We click on Add Rule, after the Local Process within the section Source and we choose the application again from the drop-down. Finally, we give Okay.

With the filter of the application that we want to limit already created, we go to the bar Enable Speed ​​Limit. Here we indicate the speed at which we want to limit the bandwidth and we give it a name, to press Okay again. Clicking on Star Capture, the changes will be applied. If at any time we want to vary these preferences, we just have to go to the option Filterset from the main window of TMeter Freeware Edition, select the filter created and do it from the tab Edit. If we want to remove a filter to configure the bandwidth limitation with another application, we must choose the option Remove clicking with the right button of our mouse.

Steps to block apps

Blocking applications is also another interesting utility that Windows 10 offers us. It can also be useful if at a certain moment we want to prevent another user from using them. It will be necessary to make some modifications to the Windows registry. Therefore, first of all, it is advisable to make a backup of the system.

In the Windows search bar we type regedit to access the registry editor. From the sidebar we have to follow the following route: HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionPoliciesExplorer. If this last option does not exist, we create it by right-clicking and selecting New – key. Now, inside the Explorer folder we create another section called DisallowRun.

From here, we only have to create a list where we will add the applications that we want to block. To do this, inside the DisallowRun folder is to create a new String value. We assign it the number 1. In the option below you have to enter the name of the executable that we want to block. As we block more applications, we must assign different numbers within DisallowRun, in addition to typing the executable.

It may be necessary to restart the computer for the changes to take effect. When we try to access a blocked application, we will see an error message appear.