LinkedIn adds new admin roles on Pages

LinkedIn has started rolling out new functionality that will make it easier for multiple people to manage Company Pages on the professional social network. From now on, different administrator roles can be established -similarly to those Facebook already has for its Pages for more than 8 years- which will allow working on the presence of a brand on the platform in a more agile way in teams of work composed of several people.

LinkedIn expands admin roles and adds some related to campaigns and sponsored content

Until now, it only distinguished between administrators, content curators and analysts. Now, in the configuration section of the Page, the administrator can now grant new roles to other people so that they can also carry out actions in the social network. These are the roles now available:

-Super Administrator: This option provides access to any administrator permission. That person would even be allowed to add and remove administrators from the Page. Of course, you can also edit the information on the Page, as well as deactivate it. With this feature, you can give full permissions to a person or group of people.

-Content Manager: This option allows users to create and manage the content of the Company Page, as well as Stories, events and job offers.

-Content Curator: This option allows employees to post and access all content performance statistics.

-Analyst: It gives the possibility of accessing all the analytics of the page. Of course, according to LinkedIn, to access them it will be necessary to do it through the social network, because if it is done through a third-party app some of the data will not be provided.

Along with these four roles, LinkedIn has also launched three paid formats administrator roles, which would be the following:

-Publishing paid content: That gives a user permission to create ads with sponsored content on behalf of the company that has the account. You are not allowed to post directly on the Page.

-Leads Manager: Users who have this permission can download the leads received from the Page

-Landing Pages Creator: Allows users in this role to create landing pages associated with the Company Page on LinkedIn.

.