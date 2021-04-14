LinkedIn adds new options to make domestic work visible

- Advertisement -

LinkedIn has incorporated the possibility of including in the profile new jobs and job realities that, until now, were not covered by the social network. In order to help users fill in the gaps in their work lives, especially in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, LinkedIn adds positions as master or housewife, as well as new jobs, to its job list. options for freelancers.

LinkedIn creates categories such as master or housewife to fill in the blank career gaps

From now on, LinkedIn’s nearly 800 million users will be able to fill in career gaps so they don’t show up as wasted years. Thus, it will be possible for the user to put on their Linkedin profile that they have been doing housework or taking care of their children for a while.

With this update, Linkedin aims to to value the work and dedication of fathers and mothers, giving these tasks visibility in the profile instead of hiding them.

News for freelancers and freelancers

In addition to this and the new gender tags it added to user profiles last week, LinkedIn has made a number of changes to make it easier for freelancers to detail their jobs. Include all your work experience in your profile. From this moment on, the Linkedin user who selects the “self-employed / self-employed” option will not have to specify later which is the company or client for which he works.

In addition, the company has announced that it is working on adding more specific categories to reflect the employment situation of its users. In the coming months, options such as that of “Caring for the family”, “parental leave” or “sabbatical year”. All of this is aimed at ending the “stigma” that workers may have to have blank gaps in their working life relationship.

