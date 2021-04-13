LinkedIN is pronounced: it is not real that its platform has been hacked

- Advertisement -

Less than a week after personal information from half a billion Facebook profiles was leaked into the digital underworld, the world’s largest professional network appears to have suffered a similar fate. Apparently, like Facebook, some 500 million scanned LinkedIn profiles are being sold on the darknet to the highest bidder. This story was originally published earlier this week by Cyber ​​News, whose staff discovered the huge illicit cache in the course of the online investigation. But now LinkedIn has denied that its systems have been compromised. The leak of 500 million LinkedIn users is not real according to those responsible The data, which is allegedly being sold in a popular underground forum, apparently includes LinkedIn identifications, full names, phone numbers, email addresses and genders, as well as links to the profiles and other associated social network profiles. It does not appear to include account credentials or financial information. The hacker asks for a “minimum four-digit price in $$$$” for all the data, but charges other criminals $ 2 in forum credits to access the leaked samples, as a way to legitimize the stash, Cyber ​​News reports. The outlet noted that “It is not clear if the hacker is selling updated LinkedIn profiles, or if the data has been taken or aggregated from a previous breach suffered by LinkedIn or other companies.” When contacted by email, LinkedIn confirmed that it was investigating the matter: “Although we are still investigating this matter, the published dataset appears to include publicly visible information that was compromised on LinkedIn combined with aggregated data from other websites or companies.” a company spokesperson told Gizmodo on Wednesday. On Thursday, the company issued a public statement about the incident: “We have investigated an alleged LinkedIn data set that has been put up for sale and determined that it is actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and Companies. Includes publicly visible member profile data that appears to have been pulled from LinkedIn. This is not a LinkedIn data breach, and no data from private LinkedIn member accounts was included in what we were able to review. ” It is being investigated by governments in different countries. The incident is also reportedly being investigated in Hong Kong, where the local government’s Personal Data Privacy Commissioner’s Office (PCPD) recently received a notice about the leak: “The PCPD has taken immediate action and has contacted LinkedIn. In its initial response, LinkedIn indicated that it is investigating the matter. The PCPD has also sent an investigative letter to LinkedIn seeking clarification, “an agency spokesperson said in an email. . It is unclear what those clarifications are, although the fact that governments are concerned about this seems to lend credence to the legitimacy of the leak.