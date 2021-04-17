LinkedIn launches an improved search experience

- Advertisement -

Search is a key component in applications and services to make it easy for users to access what they need at all times. This is quite clear on LinkedIn, that now they have just launched their new search experience, both for mobile devices and for desktop computers, trying to make them more useful and intuitive for users when trying to access what they need.

LinkedIn promises that after every search a page will arrive with a combination of results, in which a series of related elements will be included to try to be more useful, with the possibility of refining the results obtained after a first search through the filters.



If that is not enough, users will also receive Suggestions for actions to take after searches, for example, the possibility of saving the job offers displayed on the screen to apply for them later or to follow up on the news about the companies about which they may be interested.

The combination of results to try to be more useful

Regarding the combination of results, from LinkedIn it is pointed out that if you search for specific companies, the results page itself will add information related to people, jobs and relevant publications, as well as statistics, that are related to those companies in a series of aspects.

On topics, and given the boom in users sharing content, the renewed search experience is committed to delivering “trusted news and posts, and relevant work and conversations” related to topics.

We can notice at this point that with the searches they have also tried to eliminate any minimum possibility that some type of misinformation may slip through.

When searching for specific jobs, the results page itself will not only show existing offers, but also the number of candidates it receives for each offer, as well as “related posts to explore, groups to join, and people who can help.”

Users will also be able to search through existing courses on LinkedIn, as well as the most relevant online events. In addition, after a first search, users will be able to use the filters, counting on a series of filters to delimit results on people, publications and companies to be searched.

From LinkedIn they are already advancing that more news will arrive in this regard, showing their satisfaction with what the new search experience is capable of offering.

