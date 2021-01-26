LinkedIn now lets you choose who sees and replies to each post

- Advertisement -

LinkedIn has added a new functionality by which it allows users control who can view or comment on each of your posts in the professional network. Users will thus be able to select who makes up the audience for each publication in a similar way to what is already done on Twitter, a social network in which the possibility of selecting who can reply to a tweet was also introduced several months ago.

LinkedIn includes an option that is already available on other social networks such as Twitter since last year

By default, the content published on LinkedIn is visible to all followers and contacts on the social network, unless the account settings have been changed. Until now, that could not be changed in each publication, but from now on users will be able to select restrictions for each of their contents when they publish them. This way they can create posts for all their potential audience and can share content with only some people.

The options that LinkedIn now offers when publishing content are as follows:

-Everyone: Any user on LinkedIn – and outside of it, if they access even without an account – could see that content.

-Twitter: This content will be visible to all users but will also be automatically shared on Twitter.

-Connections: The content will be visible to everyone you are connected to on LinkedIn.

–Group Members: Only people who are members of a group to which you belong can see this content.

-Events: Only people who attend an Event that you are going to attend will see this content.

In principle, the options to select the audience are limited to these five possibilities, so there is no way to create a specific audience by manually selecting the people who will be able to see and reply to content.

That is, you could not create a group of “best friends” as for example is done in Instagram Stories to share content exclusively with them. This could be useful for, for example, sharing content only with colleagues from the same company or colleagues from your sector. At the moment, this possibility does not exist on LinkedIn.

Selecting who can comment on content on LinkedIn

What LinkedIn does allow as a novelty is being able to restrict who can comment on public content. Thus, it will be possible to decide if anyone can comment on that global visibility content or if it is only the people with whom there is a connection on the social network who can reply to that content.

It will also be available the option that no one can reply to that particular content, as happens on Twitter. In any case, what is selected are the people who could reply to that content. What someone who does not belong to the group of “chosen” could continue to do is react to that content or share it with members of their community.

