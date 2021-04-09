LinkedIn says data breach is fake

- Advertisement -

We recently commented that Facebook was the victim of a cyber attack, where the personal information of more than 530 million users was exposed. Now an archive with 500 million LinkedIn accounts has been leaked in a forum of hackers. However, the company maintains that its systems are secure and that the data corresponds to other services, therefore they are false.

The file that is marketed in the forum includes full names, telephone numbers, LinkedIn ID, email addresses, even links to other profiles on the network.

Since the information is very valuable, the hacker behind the attack is asking for at least a “four-digit” dollar figure in exchange for the file, according to Cyber ​​News. Although, “it is not clear if the threat actor is selling updated LinkedIn profiles, or if the data was taken or added to a previous breach suffered by LinkedIn or other companies,” he adds.

Test: a file with two million profiles

In a blog post, LinkedIn maintains that the file “is actually an aggregation of data from various websites and companies.” However, it recognizes that some data coincide with profiles of the social network, but that it is public data to which anyone has access. So are we in front of a screen? it looks like it is.

“When someone tries to take member data and use it for purposes that LinkedIn and our members have not agreed to, we work to stop them and hold them accountable,” the company says.

However, as proof of the alleged security breach, hackers have uploaded a file online with 2 million user profiles of the social network. When in doubt, you can use this checking tool of Cyber ​​News and validate if your data is part of that file.

