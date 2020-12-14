LinkedIn Stories will include advertising in 2021

- Advertisement -

Stories are one of the most profitable formats that exist for social networks, of which more money comes in thanks to the commercialization of advertising. That is the main reason why stories are so important to Facebook, that in addition to Instagram and the social network itself, it also plans to start monetizing them on WhatsApp (where they are known as States) from 2021.

More than 80% of LinkedIn traffic comes from the mobile version of the social network

But it is not the only social network that has plans to get (more) performance through Stories, since the companies that have recently launched them also consider them a channel for possible monetization. LinkedIn made its own stories available to users at the end of October and is already thinking about making them work. In fact, like many other social networks, more than 80% of LinkedIn traffic comes from the mobile version.

The professional social network has started to test the ads in the Stories in the United States and Canada. The Microsoft-owned company wants to profit from this format that disappears within 24 hours of its publication and is used from its mobile app. According to LinkedIn, more than three million Stories have already been published on the platform since they were launched less than two months ago.

The customization options for LinkedIn Stories are less than those of other social networks, but it is also true that they are framed in a corporate and professional context, so the messages are also – or should be – different. So far, LinkedIn has begun testing to serve ads on them with more than 600 advertisers in markets such as Europe and Latin America.

Nowadays, about 1,000 ad campaigns are being tested with advertisers such as Daimler, General Motors or WeWork, among others. As recognized by LinkedIn, the plan is for the Stories advertising options to be available worldwide as early as the first quarter of 2021.

