LinkedIn will allow you to edit messages once sent and make video calls with Zoom or Teams directly from the messages

Motivated or not by the exceptional situation we live in, the truth is that teleworking is replacing professional tasks and the way in which these were developed in many areas, at least today. Working from home and remotely is common and that is why need to be connected so as not to miss opportunities It’s fundamental.

LinkedIn has announced the arrival of more functions that seek to facilitate communication between users ** of the social network designed for professionals and work environments. If at the time we saw how video streaming arrived, now it is the turn of calls via Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

All from the message itself

The new function is also very easy to use, since we can start a video call by Zoom or Teams directly from the message we have received. This option that is available both in an existing conversation and in another that we are going to start.

To use it, just click on the video icon located in the part destined to write the message. We will then see a pop-up window where we can choose between Teams, Zoom or BlueJeans with Verizon (the latter case if we are in the United States). And next to the three options, a message to log in.

In addition, along with the support to make video calls from received messages, we can also manage messages in bulk, respond to them with an emoticon, edit them after they have been sent, something that can be very useful in case you have made a mistake in writing the text.

If what we want is delete different messages from the inbox, now we can do it as a group. Just press and hold a message to see how checkboxes appear. We mark the messages that we want to delete and then click on “Delete”.

For edit the message just press and hold or double-tap the message to open a menu of options. Then we must place the cursor over the message until we see a pop-up window with “…”. There we will see the options to edit or delete said message.

In the case of reactions to messages with emojis, we can access them by tapping twice or by pressing and holding on the message to open, as before, the options menu. We will see how a menu of options opens and we select the tools to add the emoticon.

These improvements are not yet available and from the company they affirm that they will begin to deploy them throughout the fall.

