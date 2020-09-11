Liquid cooling in chips: these researchers have come up with a method to implement it

The high temperatures that processors reach is one of the main problems that manufacturers face when improving the performance of a device. Keeping them at bay often means limiting their power or implementing all kinds of cooling systems for the components. Swiss researchers have a new idea, implement liquid cooling directly on the chip.

The research, published in Nature, shows how it is possible to cool a processor using a liquid water system (or similar liquids). Something that could give an important boost in terms of performance as it would keep a processor longer at low temperatures even working at 100% of its power.

The processor with water inside

The methods to release the heat of a chip today are very varied. In fact the idea of have the chip in contact with a conductive liquid heat is not new. Similar methods have been tried previously, although generally operating the pump that moves the liquid requires more energy than is extracted. This, logically, makes this type of method inefficient.

Schematic example of how the cooling chip created by the researchers works.

In the new investigation its architects have created a system that directly integrates the liquid into the chip. Liquid channels pass through some of the hottest areas on the chip, all at microscopic levels. For this they designed a chip with gallium nitride (which handles current better than silicon) on a silicon wafer that acts as a support. In this silicon wafer is where they also placed the channels through which the liquid circulates.

The liquid enters one of the sides of the chip and circulates through the channels designed for it. During this “trip” it gets warmer thanks to absorbing the energy dissipated in the form of heat by the solid elements of the chip. Finally exits through other channels as hot liquid which is subsequently cooled away from the chip. A liquid cooling system “of a lifetime” although miniaturized to extreme levels.

The researchers say they have configured the chip so that the hottest parts of the gallium nitride area directly juxtapose the channels through which the liquid circulates, increasing the efficiency of heat extraction. They promise to dissipate heat fluxes of up to 1,700 W per square centimeter keeping the chip temperature at 60 ° C.

Chip size compared to a coin.

However, at the moment it is only an investigation. It will be a long time before we see it put into practice by big chipmakers, if it goes ahead at all. In the meantime, we will settle for current methods. However it can be a great solution as processors get smaller and more powerful calculations. Miniaturization is one of the most talked about challenges for chipmakers, although cooling shouldn’t be overlooked.