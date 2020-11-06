Lismore Book and a visit to Chatsworth House

The recent stories about the Book of Lismore reminded me of a visit my sister and I made to Chatsworth House several years ago.

The Book of Lismore, or ‘Leabhar Meic Cárthaigh Riabhaigh’, was in the news recently. People know that Lismore is connected to the Duke of Devonshire of England, and that he owned Chatsworth House. The book was donated to the University of Cork by the Chatsworth House Trust.

It was during the heavy snow in April 2013 that we hit a road. We decided to fly to East Midlands airport, get a car and then drive to Chatsworth, through the beautiful mountainous area of ​​the ‘Dales’ in Yorkshire.

While we knew there was a connection between Lismore and the Duke of Devonshire, we were more interested in the story of the former Duchess Deborah Devonshire – Deborah Mitford from the beginning. She was one of a group of famous Mitfords sisters. Unity Mitford was, of course, a great friend of Adolf Hitler and Deborah was said to have been the last person alive in England whom Hitler met.

That latest incident in the story of the Book of Lismore might not have happened at all, had it not been for Deborah Mitford’s arrival in Chatsworth in the middle of the last century.

She was still alive, but she was in a house in the village of Edensor on the estate when we visited there in the snow.

When Deborah married into an ancient Cavendish family, holding the title Duke of Devonshire, she was not to be a duchess at all. The eldest son in the family, William, was still alive.

But after his death on a plane in World War II, he was succeeded by Deborah’s husband, Andrew. He acquired the house, title and lands in 1950, on the death of his father.

It was Deborah who came up with the idea that the house should be open to the public, develop a commercial farm on the estate and make a successful business out of the estate. There is a picture of her on the farm with her chickens. She became famous for that farm and for the various products that came out of it.

Now, even though the title and lands belonged to the Cavendish family for centuries – they decided to make a fundamental change some years ago and set up a charity. I noticed in the news stories last week that the ‘Chatsworth House Trust’ was behind the donation to the University of Cork.

The story of the estate goes back to another famous woman ‘Bess of Hardwick’ in the 16th century.

She was said to be the most important and powerful woman in England after Queen Elizabeth I. She married three times and the second time, she married into the Cavendish family and developed and rebuilt the house in Chatsworth.

They did well, and over the years they did well – they added many other lands and estates to their property, including Lismore Castle in Waterford. But in the 20th century, they realized that such property would be threatened by huge taxes and other costs.

So the current Duke decided several years ago to set up a charity whose charity, the lands and all that goes with them (a large first – class art collection for example) would be led by the charity. The family rents the House from the charity (Chatsworth House Trust).

Although family members are members of the board, it is an independent board. And it was that Board that decided to donate the book to the University of Cork.

While it may be argued that the Cavendish family first acquired the book through theft, violence or repression, there is no evidence that this is the case. Indeed, in the early 19th century, it was clear that the family had legally purchased many pages (66 of them) or ‘folio’ of the Book from a group of people selling in Ireland.

It may also be to the benefit of the Book itself that it was hidden in Lismore Castle and covered under a stone wall for much of the 19th century. The family seemed to do so for the safety of the book but forgot where to put it until it was built by builders in 1814.

Chatsworth was a great place to visit. It looked elegant under a blanket of snow in 2013 with the golden windows and tidy grounds tidied up.

Little did we know at the time that literary treasures from Ireland, along with the Rembrandt collection, Da Vinci, Gainsborough and many other treasures, were in the archives of the Big House.

We knew of one other Cavendish connection with Ireland. We visited the small cemetery located on the estate. We had an idea that we would find Kathleen (‘Kick’) Kennedy’s grave then.

In 1944 Kathleen married one of the Cavendish family – that William I mentioned earlier. He was entitled to be the Duke of Devonshire but his death in the last war added to that.

Kathleen and her new husband were killed in a plane crash in 1948 on their way on holiday abroad in a chartered plane and buried in Chatsworth.

In 1963, on his way from his historic visit to Ireland, American President Jack Fitzgerald Kennedy flew to an airstrip in Lincolnshire, England. From there he went to Chatsworth in Yorkshire and paid tribute to his sister Kathleen in the cemetery there. He was accompanied by his sister Jean – a woman who was appointed Ambassador to Ireland years later.

Earlier this summer, when we had a travel permit, I visited Dungarvan and the surrounding area. I wrote that time about the positive relationship that exists to this day between the Duke of Devonshire and that town. I didn’t think then that I would return to the subject with another positive story about them, a story that has its roots in the 15th century.