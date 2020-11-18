List of 14 Huawei phones that will update to EMUI 11 and dates

Huawei today announced the launch of its new EMUI 11 platform to an initial group of 14 Huawei smartphones. EMUI 11 was announced on October 22 and brings with it news at the software level, new applications, improvements in privacy and security, as well as a more fluid and intuitive user experience. The devices included in the update are the following:

HUAWEI P40 / P40 Pro / P40 Pro +

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro

HUAWEI Mate Xs

HUAWEI P30 / P30 Pro / P30 Pro New Edition

HUAWEI Mate 20 X / 20 X 5G

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro / Mate 20

HUAWEI nova 5T

The initial deployment will be in two phases. The first phase will include the HUAWEI P40, HUAWEI P40 Pro, HUAWEI P40 Pro + and HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, which will receive the update in mid-December 2020. All remaining devices will receive the update between January and March 2021. The update will be shipped by air.