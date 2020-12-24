List of characters of the “Featured Pokémon Hour” January 2021 of Pokémon GO

- Advertisement -

Are you ready for all the surprises that Pokemon go will have the 2021? Not only will you be able to enjoy the largest number of creatures that are appearing more and more often around the world, but now the characters that will arrive in the “Featured Pokémon Hour”.

Although, through its website, the application has published a series of events that will take place from January next year, there are also others that excite the most fans of Pokemon go .

For example, in the first month of 2021 the Community Day with Machop, where you can find that character more frequently and even get its variocolor or shiny version.

Likewise, we will have the possibility of capturing in Pokemon go several Pokémon in disguise, including Slowpoke with glasses. This activity will be lived by the coaches between December 31 at night until January 4.

What are the characters or Pokémon that will appear the most on the next 4 Tuesdays in January? Well, here we have the list of the featured Pokémon.

Machop will be the featured character for Pokémon GO Community Day. (Photo: Pokémon)