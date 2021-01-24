List of highest paid broadcasters published by RTÉ

- Advertisement -

RTÉ has ​​today published a list of the organization ‘s highest paid employees. The information covers the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, and the broadcaster says it has reduced the salary of the top ten most paid broadcasters by 15% in 2020.

Ryan Tubridy is at the top of the list in those three years and has Ray D’Arcy and Joe Duffy on his heels.

2017: In 2017, Ryan Tubridy earned a salary of € 491,667. Ray D’Arcy received a salary of € 450,000, and Joe Duffy a salary of € 398,738. Former presenter of the Today with Seán O’Rourke morning program received a salary of € 321,071.

Broadcaster Marian Finucane, who died last year, was the fifth highest paid person in 2017 – earning € 314,809.

The statement shows that Prime Time presenter Miriam O’Callaghan earned a salary of € 299,000 in 2017, and Claire Byrne € 240,000. The other top 10 broadcasters in 2017 are George Hamilton for € 191,496, Darragh Maloney for € 183,743 and 2FM presenter Nicky Bryne for € 182,400.

2018: In 2018, Ryan Tubridy earned a salary of € 495,000 and his colleague Ray D’Arcy a sum of € 450,000.

Joe Duffy earned € 404,988 that year and Marian Finucane earned the fourth highest salary – € 333,013.

Sean O’Rourke received the fifth highest salary – € 325,263, slightly more than Miriam O’Callaghan who earned € 322,667. Claire Byrne earned a salary of € 250,000.

The figures show that Brendan O’Connor earned the eighth highest wage that year with a salary of € 240,000. Bryan Dobson brought home € 209,282 and George Hamilton was the tenth highest paid person in 2018 with € 192,796.

2019: The latest figures provided by RTÉ are the 2019 salaries – once again showing that Ryan Tubridy earned the most from his employer – € 495,000. Ray D’Arcy was second with € 450,000 and Joe Duffy was third with € 392,494.

Marian Finucane was the fourth highest paid – € 358,013. Sean O’Rourke earned a salary of € 327,988.

Miriam O’Callaghan earned € 320,000, and Claire Byrne € 250,000. Brendan O’Connor received a salary of € 220,000; Bryan Dobson received € 209,282 and Mary Wilson, who worked on the DriveTime program at the time, earned a salary of € 196,961.