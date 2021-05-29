List of the most downloaded iPhone video games of the week

App Annie is a website that allows you to know which are the most downloaded games for the iOS operating system of the week. This time we have compiled the list of Most downloaded iPhone games of the last seven days in the United States. All those that appear in the list can be downloaded through the App Store, some are paid and others can be downloaded for free.

Minecraft is the paid game that iPhone users have downloaded the most during the week of May 24-30, while the most popular free game has been Like A Dino !. As for the highest grossing games this week, the Roblox game tops the list.

The games for most downloaded paid iPhone this week it was Bloons TD 6, Heads Up !, Geometry Dash and Monopoly. For their part, Roblox, Bounce and collect and Couples Yoga have been the most downloaded free games for smartphones with iOS operating system.

Free games

Like A Dino! – Hyun-joong Kim Roblox – Roblox Corporation Bounce and collect – Voodoo Couples Yoga – Voodoo Weapon Cloner – Rollic Games Body Race – Gismart Tap Away 3D – Popcore GmbH Hair Challenge – Rollic Games Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Ice Scream 4: The Factory – KEPLERIANS SL

Roblox.

Paid games

Minecraft- Mojang Heads Up! – Warner Bros. Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations Incredibox – So Far So Good Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations Bloons TD 5 – Ninja Kiwi

Minecraft.

Highest grossing games

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Candy Crush Saga – King Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Call of Duty: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Clash of Clans – Free with In App Purchases Coin Master – Moon Active Garena Free Fire- World Series – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED PUBG MOBILE – Traverse – Tencent Mobile International Limited State of Survival Walking Dead – KingsGroup International AG Homescapes – Playrix