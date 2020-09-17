MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsScience

Listen to the sounds of Mars? Very soon we may be able to do it

By Brian Adam
Listen to the sounds of Mars? Very soon we may be able to do it

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Listen to the sounds of Mars? Very soon we may be able to do itThree missions were sent to Mars last month: Mars 2020 of NASA, Tianwen-1 of China e Hope of the United Arab Emirates. The trio was also joined by the ESA spacecraft and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, but the mission was postponed for two years due to some problems.

Once on the Red Planet, the NASA vehicle will use two microphones which will capture the audio of the rover’s descent on the planet. Their use will be wide ranging, from helping scientists determine the composition of the rocks based on their sound, to support during maintenance checks on the rover’s instruments. However, their biggest use is one: hear the noises of Mars itself.

Since 1999, in fact, at least three attempts have been made to send a microphone to Mars, but none of these have ever been successful. The microphones built into Perseverance haven’t changed much since they were first designed, as they remain in a small box weighing around 30 grams.

On the surface of Mars, atmospheric pressure is very different from what we know: less than 1% of Earth’s sea level pressure. However, even at this pressure, audible signals can be detected within the frequency range of human hearing. Shall we feel the swirling winds of the Red Planet? Or an entirely new type of lightning in sandstorms? Only time will be able to tell us and we can only wait.

