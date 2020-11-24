Listening to the radio with wireless headphones is possible: we show you how to achieve it

Fortunately, there are still some smartphones that have FM radio in 2020. If you are reading this article it will surely be because you are one of those who uses it regularly, and it is possible that at some point get a wireless Bluetooth headset and want to keep listening to the radio on your phone. We have to give you bad news, it is not possible to completely forget the cables to listen to the FM radio of your mobile, but there are tricks so that the sound comes out through the Bluetooth headphones.

How to listen to the radio on your Android using Bluetooth

Listening to mobile FM radio may seem like a thing of the past, but this is still a necessary function for many users. The big problem with using it is clear: you always have to have cables in between, it cannot be a complete wireless experience. The reason for this to be the case is that this element is used as if it were the old radio antenna.

This problem has a solution: connect a headphone cable to the mobile, even if you are not going to use it to listen to music. Any pair of headphones that you have at home will be more than enough, even if they sound terrible or are half broken (even those from Renfe): you need this to act as an antenna. Yes, it is not the most technological solution you have seen, but many times less, it is more, and this solution will make you take away more of a headache.

I already have the cable connected… Now what?

Now what you should do is connect your Bluetooth headset to the phone, something you can do from Settings> Connections> Bluetooth. Go to your radio app, and it will start playing through them, instead of through the wired headphones.

I am not familiar with wireless headphones, what should I do?

Yes sound comes out of wired headphones and not by wireless, after having carried out all the steps indicated above, don’t worry, there is a solution, we just have to take one more step.

Depending on the brand of mobile you have, you should look for the volume control option, on Xiaomi phones it comes out as a permanent notification and in Android stock you must go to the adjustment app and go to the section “Play multimedia content in”, in audio settings.

Bluetooth headphones with built-in antenna

Another option if you want to avoid going through all these steps is to directly buy a Bluetooth headset with a built-in antenna, with them you can easily listen to the FM radio of the phone.