LISTENING UNDERSTANDING: Leaving Certificate students 'Injustice'

By Brian Adam
0
0
LISTENING UNDERSTANDING: Leaving Certificate students 'Injustice'…
Listening Understanding: Leaving Certificate Students 'injustice'

By Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Listen to this excerpt from an article from Tuairisc.ie and do the accompanying activities

LISTENING UNDERSTANDING: Leaving Certificate students 'Injustice'…

Activity 1 – Questions

  1. Why do you think this article was written?
  2. What injustice is mentioned?
  3. What is Bláthnaid Ní Ghreacháin ‘s job?
  4. Mention one thing she says.
  5. What is “urgent”?
  6. Why talk to Tony Murphy?
  7. What is said about the examiners?

Activity 2 – Dictatorship

  • Listen to the first three sentences again and try to write down the key words.
  • Compare what is written with what your partner has written. In pairs try to write the three sentences.
  • Listen to the sentences again if necessary.
  • You will be able to compare what you have written with the original version later.

Activity 3 – Find and Search

  • Listen to a few random sentences in the paragraph and try to find an example for the genitive case.
  • Try to find three words / phrases that you do not understand. Look for them on www.focloir.ie and www.teanglann.ie.

Activity 4 – Putting in order

  • Below is the next part of the article.
  • Working with your partner try to put it in order.
  • Give a reasoning for why it is in that order.
  • You will be able to check the answer later.
  1. Speaking on the Adhmhaidin program on Raidió na Gaeltachta this week, Ó Ceallaigh said that it was “very clear” that students did not get “appropriate grades” in Irish in Coláiste na Coiribe this year because it was not taken into account that they were getting their education through Irish.
  2. Ó Murchú said that he is “skeptical” about the grades awarded to students in Gaelcholáistí in the Irish examination. “It is not clear to me that the H1 or H2 that a student receives in a Gaelcholáiste is the same as
  3. In contrast, the Principal of Coláiste na Coiribe, Eoghan Ó Ceallaigh, says that the grades awarded to students in the Leaving Certificate Irish examination in their own school have decreased by 50%.
  4. the H1 or H2 that a pupil receives in an English school. ”We have seen various examples over the years of students who left school and went to an English school to take the Leaving Certificate and achieved the highest mark.
  5. to be among students with a higher standard of Irish, ”said the Principal of Gaelcholáiste na Mara in Wicklow, Tony Ó Murchú.
  6. “We want to raise this issue so that it does not happen again this year,” said Kelly.
  7. which could be obtained in the Irish examination because they had a higher standard compared to the other pupils in that school. There would be students of the same standard in our school who would not get the highest mark because of them

Activity 5 – The original version

  • Here is the link to the original version.
  • Look back at what you have done in Activities 2 and 4.
  • Read the article yourself. Then read it aloud in pairs.
