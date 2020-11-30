Listy, a space on your mobile to organize everything you like in lists

We live in an age where the content to consume on the internet seems infinite. There is material for all tastes and in various types of format, so we could easily become followers of dozens of series, podcast, webshow or movies at the same time. So, such a wide consumption of content on the web deserves to be able to organize it in lists or some space that allows us to view it comfortably.

That is why we present you Listy, an application oriented to the organization of the content that we like in order to have our own database that we can turn to when looking for something to see.

A way to organize all the content you follow in lists

The most basic sense of organization that we can have when handling many items is lists. However, we are not going to open an Excel file to keep track of the content we like on the internet. However, we can choose an alternative that seeks the same, but in a more practical way and is precisely Listy. This app provides us with various categories of content where we create lists to organize what we like to see or listen to on the internet.

It not only stops at multimedia content, but also offers spaces for books, websites, and even restaurants.

The attractive part of this application is the way it stores what we save, organizing it into categories so that we quickly find what we want. In this way, our job is to bring Listy what we find attractive and that we would like to enjoy later. So you can start saving links, book images, podcast links, series, movies, music and the possibility of creating custom categories.

The idea of ​​Listy is that if at any moment you are bored, you can quickly turn to your database of things you like to enjoy immediately. It is a light, fast and very solvent app in its work, so, if you consume a lot of content, you can organize it in lists from Listy.

For get It, follow this link.

