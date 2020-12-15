Live Caption on Meet prepares to allow subtitles in Spanish, French, Portuguese and German

- Advertisement -

Disassembling an application allows you to find a trace of future changes that with the change may (or may not) reach versions of that app in which the company already works. Changes like those that have appeared on Google Meet and that they suggest an important addition for ease of use in the form of improved subtitles.

This is the case of a new function aimed at facilitating accessibility for people who, with hearing problems, can view any type of content as well as read audio messages and more. This is the option to add Live Caption support in French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

Support for four new languages

Live Caption, a tool introduced alongside the Pixel 4, is a feature that allows the user to automatically add subtitles to videos, podcasts, and audio messages in any application.

While Live Transcribe transcribes all the audio that the microphone hears, Live Caption does the same with all the audio generated by an application. Now when studying Meet’s .apk, support for new languages ​​appears.

Everything indicates that within the Meet configuration options, new options will appear in which to select a different language for live subtitles. When this function is active, the application will alert users to its availability with the following message: “Subtitles are now in more languages”.

As reported in XDADevelopers, the description of this new configuration talks about it in these terms: “Select the language that people will use in their meetings. Subtitles will be displayed in that language for all your meetings on this device.”.

For now the support for these four new languages, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese, is not available in the current version, although it should not be too long until we see how it comes true.