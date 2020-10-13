LIVE REPORT: Every twist and turn in the Budget 2021 story

Tuairisc.ie’s live report on all developments in the Budget 2021 story is published here, including the latest stories on the situation of the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands
A strange rise for the Irish language?
We have a strange budget ahead in a very strange year and language organizations will be expecting a very strange announcement today as well – an apparent increase in the Irish language and Gaeltacht fund.
It is estimated that an increase of several million in the Irish language fund will be announced today and that the majority will go to Údarás na Gaeltachta, Foras na Gaeilge and TG4.
Sinn Féin Budget
This is Sinn Féin’s first budget as the main opposition party and its finance spokesman Pearse Doherty will be the first to be heard in the Dáil today following speeches by Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, and Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure.
Some Irish will be expected from the Donegal Gaeltacht man as it is unlikely that much of it will be heard from the previous two.
Aengus Ó Snodaigh has made an energetic start to his most recent term as Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson and of course he is now also Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands.
“We must take the opportunity to give the Irish language a fair go before it is too late to secure it,” says Ó Snodaigh.
Sinn Féin claims that an additional € 25 million would be provided for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht if they were in charge of today ‘s Budget. The details are in the story below.
Dóchas na nGael
The chief executive of Foras na Gaeilge, Séan Ó Coinn, tells Tuairisc.ie that he is “very optimistic” that there will be “good news” in the Budget for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.
With Stormont back in business, the Foundation ‘s headquarters in Amiens Street, and the organizations around the country that they fund (including Tuairisc.ie), are hoping to finally get the wallet out of the wallet again.
Foras na Gaeilge Chief Executive Seán Ó Coinn says that he is “satisfied that both Governments recognize the need to significantly increase our baseline budget in order for Foras na Gaeilge to address all the priorities identified by the Board across the areas. all for which we have statutory obligations ”.
Welcome to our Live Budget Report 2021.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will announce Budget 202o, which will be heavily overshadowed by pandemics and Brexit, at 1pm in Dáil Éireann.
See that we have Budget 2021 and not Budget 2021. As well as Budget 2020, Budget 2019, Budget 2018 etc, we are adhering to aistear.ie’s advice on the matter:
‘Budget’ is the most status word in the formal language, even in the political context, e.g. ’emergency budget’. The budget is not just about tax, but about spending, social welfare payments and so on. ‘
The Budget to be announced in the shadow of the pandemic and Brexit