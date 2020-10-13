LIVE REPORT: Every twist and turn in the Budget 2021 story

12:52

Sinn Féin Budget

This is Sinn Féin’s first budget as the main opposition party and its finance spokesman Pearse Doherty will be the first to be heard in the Dáil today following speeches by Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, and Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure.

Some Irish will be expected from the Donegal Gaeltacht man as it is unlikely that much of it will be heard from the previous two.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh has made an energetic start to his most recent term as Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson and of course he is now also Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands.

“We must take the opportunity to give the Irish language a fair go before it is too late to secure it,” says Ó Snodaigh.

Sinn Féin claims that an additional € 25 million would be provided for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht if they were in charge of today ‘s Budget. The details are in the story below.