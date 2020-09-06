Tech News

Lo-Fi Player is born, the Google tool to create chill lo-fi music with a few clicks

By Brian Adam
Chill lo-fi music in recent years has been very popular especially among young people, who have relied on YouTube channels such as ChilledCow and their live 24/7 to study or work with background music. Now though anyone can produce lo-fi music thanks to artificial intelligence from Google: Lo-Fi Player.

To publish Lo-Fi Player was the team of Magenta, an open source research project born under Google that studies how machine learning can become a very useful tool for all artists, especially designers and music producers. The latest product of the team is Lo-Fi Player, a small program accessible for free online that allows you to create your own lo-fi song by simply changing a few details in the room.

You can change the panorama outside the window for a different background sound (be it rain, a beach or the chaos of the city), or change animals to change the bpm. Again, there are instruments such as bass, piano, synthesizer or acoustic and electric guitars. The melody instead can be created by clicking on the TV and radio in the middle of the room, which respectively rely on MusicVAE and MelodyRNN. In short, simply by changing what is in the room you can customize your song, which will then continue to spawn indefinitely.

Born by the hand of the intern member of the Google team Brain Vibert Thio, this tool was chosen by Magenta because not only is it simple, but because “Every final product is always good”. Thio himself has also initiated an interactive stream where the chat can edit the song live by sending specific messages.

Meanwhile, Google has also launched a new service called Kids Space for Android tablets, useful for entertaining children with certified content; and also six-month courses that Big G considers like a degree.

