Logitech Announces Cheaper Alternative to ‘Magic Keyboard’ for New iPad Pro

Apple just announced its new iPad Pro with M1 technology, and Logitech has followed up with a new keyboard and trackpad accessory for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. The Combo Touch is a case with a Microsoft Surface-style kickstand and a detachable backlit keyboard with a trackpad. It connects over the Smart Connector of the iPad Pro.

Logitech It has already released a similar Touch Keyboard Combo for the 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch iPads, as well as a related “Folio Touch” for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air. The Folio Touch’s keyboard isn’t detachable and its trackpad is slightly smaller than the new Combo Touch, but it’s otherwise a comparable product.

However, it’s the first time Logitech has offered a keyboard / trackpad option for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and it’s considerably cheaper than Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. The kind of The 11-inch will cost $ 199.99 and the 12.9-inch will cost $ 229.99 compared to the $ 299 and $ 349 that Apple charges for its keyboard, which means that you could save $ 100 or more on recommended prices.

A keyboard cover may be nothing more than that, a cover with an integrated keyboard, but the difference between a good cover of this style and a bad one is that according to Logitech, this keyboard has the perfect “bounce” to work with, a very pleasant touch to the writing, which is precisely what this case has been designed for, so if you write many hours a day, it is a very interesting option to have the feeling of typing on the keyboard of a quality laptop . It also has a space to house the Apple Pencil, and that it recharges while we are not using it.

When will it be available?

You may also prefer the Logitech design. It’s not quite as fancy as the Magic Keyboard, but the case offers better protection for the iPad, the detachable ability, and the stand offers an extra degree of versatility, and the keyboard has a useful row of functions. The kind of 11 inches is now available to reserve, while the version of 12.9 inches is listed as “coming soon” so it can be purchased very soon.

>