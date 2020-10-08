Logitech has definitely changed its course in recent years, especially on the design front. We are now far from the extreme lines seen in the G910 Orion Spark keyboard of a few years ago, but even in the mice something has changed compared to the great recent classics such as the G903 and the G502.

The Swiss house is trying to make gaming equipment more minimal, with more modern and sober lines. Judging by the G915 TKL keyboard and the Pro Wireless mouse, the operation was perfectly successful.

Minimal design and many functions

The sales packs of the two products are well made and minimal, there is a bit of visual coherence in the graphics but it is not a problem, since they belong to different lines. The G915 TKL keyboard has a basic bundle that includes instruction booklets and a good quality canvas charging cable, as well as a USB receiver for wireless connection. Slightly richer than the Pro Wireless mouse: also in this case we find a cable for charging and the USB pen for wireless connection, in addition, however, there are also four additional buttons, to be inserted in the appropriate side slots in case of need. .

The build quality of the keyboard is very high, the whole upper body is in satin metal, while the lower part is made of high quality plastic. The weight suffers a little, reaching 810 grams, but that’s not a problem.

A total of eight quick buttons are available, four of which are dedicated to managing multimedia playback, with which to forward-backward an audio track, pause playback or minimize the volume. The possibilities offered by the other four shortcuts are interesting, thanks to a truly complete hardware design.

In fact, the G915 can work both through a low latency wireless connection, using the supplied stylus, either through a standard Bluetooth connection. A significant advantage, because in this way the fields of use increase: it is possible, for example, to associate the keyboard with a PC with Wi-Fi and then connect it to another device via Bluetooth. Thanks to the two dedicated buttons, switching from one to the other is simple and immediate.

There is also a key for Game Mode, which deactivates unnecessary function keys during the game. Finally, there is a wheel for managing the volume, which can be customized, together with the other buttons, thanks to the Logitech software. On the body there is also a LED that indicates the state of charge of the battery.

Being the TKL version, the numeric keypad is absent, a choice made to minimize the size. The keyboard delivers a complete and totally customizable RGB lighting thanks to the Logitech G Hub software, with which to synchronize the colors of all connected devices. Too bad only for the absence of the Italian layout, which is not available in any version of this keyboard.

The Pro Wireless mouse instead is a different product, less attentive to the look but more to the practical aspects. It is a classic high-performance gaming mouse with a symmetrical design designed to fit right and left handed. In all, up to eight buttons are available, four of which are located on both sides, but it all depends on the configuration you choose. It is in fact possible to replace the keys with small plastic covers if they are not used.

However, the most striking element of the Pro Wireless is its weight, of only 80 grams, really not bad for a mouse that also includes the battery.

The more “Pro” soul of this mouse is also manifested in the lighting, available only under the “G” logo, after all it is a non-fundamental aesthetic tinsel for a peripheral that aims for maximum performance. The three status LEDs are used to quickly see the level of DPI in use and adapt to the color chosen for the peripheral. Speaking of PPE, the button to modify them is at the bottom of the mouse, near a small slot to insert the stylus when the mouse is used in wired mode. A bizarre choice, because in fact changing the PPE during a game becomes inconvenient.

However, this choice was made to avoid placing the selector in an area where it could be activated by mistake. A professional already knows at what level of DPI to play, for normal gamers however a dedicated and easily accessible button during the game remains a more convenient solution.

Summing up, the G915 TKL keyboard is a product that makes the care of the look a strong point, without sacrificing performance and focusing on small dimensions for a mechanical keyboard. A goal achieved in full, the design of this keyboard immediately catches the eye without being extreme, choosing the path of minimalism. The Pro Wireless mouse, on the other hand, is designed for maximum performance, pushing less on design, a correct choice for a mouse of this type.

Road test and management software

Logitech has focused on proprietary solutions both as regards the mechanical switches of the keyboard, and in the sensor chosen for the mouse. The GL Tactile mechanical switches are quite peculiar, as details are also the keys, with a very low profile, rare in the gaming world. Forget the classic “click” of mechanical keyboards, the keyboard we tested, combined with the GL Tactile switches, offers very light feedback on the finger, just a little pressure to start the actuation and when it arrives the sound it produces is barely perceptible.

The button travel is very short, to the benefit of responsiveness, but when you write it is easier to run into errors, at least at the beginning, when you are getting carried away with this configuration.

The Pro Wireless mouse instead uses a Hero 16K sensor, capable of operating between 100 and 16000 DPI, when enough for even the most sensitive hand gamers. If you exclude the low-latency wireless connection, possible thanks to the Wi-Fi standard, and the symmetrical design of this mouse, there are no differences compared to other products that use the same sensor.

Hero 16K has been used in several Logitech mice and has always offered responsiveness and speed in executing commands at the highest levels: even in this case, expectations are fully respected. On the autonomy front, the two peripherals amaze, we weren’t even able to download them during the test. The mouse, according to specifications, works for 48 hours with active lighting, 60 hours without, an estimate that we can confirm even after our test of use. The keyboard instead should guarantee about 40 hours from specifications and even in this case we can confirm the estimate made by Logitech.

However, this value can also go up a lot turning off the button illumination. The autonomy is therefore excellent in both devices and, in the event that they run out, it is still possible to use them with the cable.

For the configuration of the mouse and keyboard Logitech has created G Hub, a graphically well done software that offers different options to customize the lighting of the two peripherals, obviously synchronizable to have the same effect on both.

In the case of the mouse it is possible to assign specific functions to the keys, for example by setting the DPI selector in the side buttons, in the keyboard instead there is the possibility to create macros, using the keys from F1 to F12. Overall there are options in good quantity, practically nothing is missing to better customize the two devices.