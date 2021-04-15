LogoFreeway, a free tool to create logos

- Advertisement -

If you are thinking of starting a brand or product, one of your first tasks should be creating a logo. Creating logos is a task that graphic designers carry out, however, many projects do not have budgets for it. In this sense, the different platforms that facilitate work for those who have little knowledge come into play. One of them is the one that we will present below and where you can create your own logos.

Its name is LogoFreeway and in a matter of a few minutes you will be able to create the image that will represent your brand.

So you can easily create your own logos

There are several types of tools and editors that facilitate this job of creating artwork. An example is the popular template-based solutions. These in particular are very attractive because it is enough to select one and then customize all the elements with our own style and information. However, the service that we present today does not respond to the use of templates, but rather offers a space to build the image from elements available in a gallery.

In this way, LogoFreeway offers a series of initial options and by choosing any, you will immediately go on to edit them. It is not exactly a template, but an initial idea that we will complete later from the editor.

In this way, the first step to create your logos is to enter the site and write the name of your brand. This will take you to a screen with different logo options and you will only have to select the one that best suits your tastes. Then, you will go to the work area where you will have a canvas with the selected image.

Now everything will be a matter of adding the elements you want, replacing the shape of the initial idea, changing colors and everything that seems necessary. The editor is very friendly and provides everything necessary for us to unleash our creativity in a very simple way.

At the end, you can download your logo to use it wherever you want completely free of charge.

To prove it, follow this link.

.