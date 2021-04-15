web
Tech NewsWeb tools

LogoFreeway, a free tool to create logos

2021 04 14 12 59 55.jpg
2021 04 14 12 59 55.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you are thinking of starting a brand or product, one of your first tasks should be creating a logo. Creating logos is a task that graphic designers carry out, however, many projects do not have budgets for it. In this sense, the different platforms that facilitate work for those who have little knowledge come into play. One of them is the one that we will present below and where you can create your own logos.

Its name is LogoFreeway and in a matter of a few minutes you will be able to create the image that will represent your brand.

So you can easily create your own logos

There are several types of tools and editors that facilitate this job of creating artwork. An example is the popular template-based solutions. These in particular are very attractive because it is enough to select one and then customize all the elements with our own style and information. However, the service that we present today does not respond to the use of templates, but rather offers a space to build the image from elements available in a gallery.

In this way, LogoFreeway offers a series of initial options and by choosing any, you will immediately go on to edit them. It is not exactly a template, but an initial idea that we will complete later from the editor.

In this way, the first step to create your logos is to enter the site and write the name of your brand. This will take you to a screen with different logo options and you will only have to select the one that best suits your tastes. Then, you will go to the work area where you will have a canvas with the selected image.

Now everything will be a matter of adding the elements you want, replacing the shape of the initial idea, changing colors and everything that seems necessary. The editor is very friendly and provides everything necessary for us to unleash our creativity in a very simple way.

At the end, you can download your logo to use it wherever you want completely free of charge.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

WhatsApp: can my account be locked remotely?

The accounts of WhatsApp they are really easy to hack if you fall for scams or hoaxes. If at any time a contact...
Read more
Tech News

IntetilliPPT, a simple way to summarize texts in a couple of clicks

Many people are engaged in trades where reading is elementary. However, sometimes we don't have the time to read full texts...
Read more
Tech News

Instagram starts another test with global likes

Something as apparently innocent as "likes" has become an obsession for a large group of users of social networks, and especially of networks like...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.