London imitates ‘big tech’ in crusade to reduce their influence

The broad powers and ability to act with the speed of the technologies of the new British Digital Markets Unit (DMU) raises the risk that it will emulate the old Facebook mantra move fast and break things. Still, it’s better than the slow approaches in Europe and the US.

The DMU, ​​which will begin work in April, will keep an eye on the dominant tech groups. The theory is that a nimble and exclusive regulator can fix any abuse of market power without waiting years. By then, fledgling competitors may have already died.

The mandate seems disconcertingly broad, from the perspective of Facebook or Google. The government wants the DMU to ensure that consumers and SMEs are “not disadvantaged” by the duo’s business practices, which together absorbed 80% of UK digital advertising in 2019. A useful use of its powers would be to facilitate users to transfer their data, such as photos or friend lists, to competing websites.

But too much intervention in areas where the couple is simply better, such as targeted advertising, could backfire by deterring them from developing potentially useful new services. A report from the Competition and Markets Authority, in which the DMU will be located, points to the enormous profitability of Facebook and Google searches. A 40-50% return, well above its likely single digit cost of capital, may indeed stem from monopoly pricing, and require regulator action. But it could simply be that advertisers love their products.

Despite the dangers, the new regime is preferable to more cumbersome alternatives. Brussels, for example, takes years to file lawsuits against Google or Amazon. Add in the lengthy appeals, the giants may have gained dominance before the end of the process. The same could apply to the recent US case against Google. London’s decision to emulate the agility of big tech offers more hope for reducing its influence.

