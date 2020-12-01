Look at the dates and Sony phones that will update to Android 11

You already have Android 11 or will your device receive it in the next few days? The new Google operating system has not only reached Pixels, but also a diversity of devices from various brands, one of them is Sony .

The Japanese multinational will take its mobile devices to the next level 5. As reported by the web xperiablog few terminals will have Android 11 in the coming months. Even the same source reveals the software update dates.

The first phone to get the new version of Android will be the Xperia 1 II, this year’s current flagship. It has also been confirmed that the Xperia 1 II will be updated at the same time to support slow motion video recordings in 4K HDR at 120fps.