Look at the most creative phrases to send by WhatsApp for New Year 2021

2020 is over! Many are already wanting to send their message for New Year 2021 by WhatsApp . What will you write? Through it, not only will a variety of greetings from your loved ones be sent, but photos, videos and even video calls will be shared so that you can enjoy the arrival of 365 days completely renewed.

Can’t think of anything to say hello for New Years 2021 in WhatsApp ? Although there are a variety of formulas to send a fairly creative message, sometimes the ideas do not arrive and we need a little help. How to do it?

Like Christmas, thousands search Google for countless phrases alluding to December 31 or January 1. To save yourself fatigue, here you can get some of them.

Remember that you can also program from today your New Years messages so that they are read by your contacts on January 1 at midnight.

THE BEST CREATIVE PHRASES FOR NEW YEAR 2021 IN WHATSAPP

According to the web saposyprincesas One of the creative phrases would be “Do you have any unfulfilled dreams this year? Well, you already have a goal to reach in 2021. Happy new year! ”.

Likewise, he shares this message on his website that will help many to have that enthusiasm to fulfill their dreams: “When you receive this message, close your eyes and imagine the happiest moments of your life. That is what I wish for you, a year full of happiness! ”.

If you are to have confidence with your friends, this phrase from WhatsApp will get more than one smile: “May this year find happiness, health, love, money, peace and whatever you need. And everything you can’t find, Google it! ”. You also have this other: “This 2021 runs after your dreams. If you don’t reach them, at least you lose weight! “

Anyway, whoever the WhatsApp message was, always accompany it with a call or video call so that, in moments of being away, you observe that person and fill them with energy.